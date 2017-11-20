Hamilton police examining Ancaster, St. Mary high school bomb threats for connection

Hamilton police continue to investigate after a bomb threat forced the evacuation of Ancaster High School on Nov. 20.

Spokesperson Const. Jerome Stewart says police were called to the school at 374 Jerseyville Rd. W. at about 12:30 p.m. after a “threat had been made towards the staff and students.”

Officers searched the school while staff and students waited at Morgan Firestone Arena at 385 Jerseyville Rd. W. They cleared the scene around 2 p.m. and staff and students returned to the school for the usual dismissal time, he said.

“Police have not concluded the investigation,” Stewart said on Nov. 20. “Police will continue to investigate in an attempt to locate the persons responsible.”

Police also are still probing a bomb threat at St. Mary Catholic Secondary School on Nov. 20.

Officers responded to the school at 200 Whitney Ave. at about 10 a.m. after a “threat had been made towards the staff and students.” They searched the site while staff and students waited at Canadian Martyrs Catholic Elementary School at 1355 Main St. W. and a nearby Fortinos location.

Police cleared St. Mary at around 12:30 p.m., but the school remained closed for the rest of the day.

Stewart said police are looking into whether the threats at both schools are connected.

“As in all similar type incidents, police will continue to investigate to determine if there are any connections,” he said.