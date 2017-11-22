Mountain writing club going strong

No keyboards, no emails, no problem.

It’s just old-style pen and paper and that seems to suit Hamilton Mountain Writing Club members just fine.

“It’s been fun for me, because it keeps me writing,” said Barry Gottlieb, a Mountain resident and retired professor who set up the writing club eight months ago.

Gottlieb has written seven books and wants to share his knowledge of writing and how to get published with other budding authors. He taught English and business-related subjects for 18 years to university students in China who were looking to attend Canadian universities, before moving back to Hamilton.

The group began with 32 people and now about 30 regularly attend the free two-hour meetings that are held at the Concession Street Library from 2 to 4 p.m. two Saturdays a month. As of Dec 6, the group will relocate to the Terryberry Library from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every other Wednesday and new members are always welcome.

“We have a small group of already-published authors and we have another group who are published authors in regard to ebooks, and the rest I call my writing enthusiasts,” said Gottlieb, who organizes meeting attendees into groups of seven with each group led by someone who has been published.

Club member Jacques Caron is a fan of mystery stories and is hoping to publish his own mystery novel in the coming months. He said he values the moral support and ideas that club members give him.

“The people have been very good for me,” said Caron.

Tim Page would like to get his children’s story published.

“The people I’m with in this group are very helpful for critiquing the work,” he said.