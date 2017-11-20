Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson proposes to save trees on former Memorial school land

Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson is trying to protect a number of trees located near the proposed Ancaster Memorial Art Centre’s property line from being dug up for an extensive archeological assessment of the site.

“I sure hope we can save them,” said Ferguson. “Taking the trees out is not reasonable.”

He said there are about six trees located on the former Memorial Public School’s property that provides some privacy for the neighbours living in townhouses. However, the provincial government has informed the city that the trees must be torn out so a stage four archeological assessment can be properly conducted, said city officials.

Lukas Kermaa, project manager for the $12-million art centre, told the Nov. 14 planning committee the city had to submit a tree protection strategy to the ministry for consideration. He said the ministry did authorize the city to remove all the trees.

A request for comment from the ministry was not provided prior to publication.

A stage three archeological study discovered a variety of Indigenous artifacts on the property to the entrance to the former school. A stage four archeological study involves removing about three feet of the surface to examine if there are any more artifacts on the land.

City council is scheduled to vote on the committee’s recommendation at its Nov. 22 meeting.

Meanwhile, Hamilton’s planning committee approved the rezoning application for the 2.53 hectare property at 357 Wilson Street East. The property was rezoned from institutional to community institutional. A holding provision was included in the rezoning until the archeological assessment was completed and approved by the ministry.

The rezoning will allow for the protection of the nearby woodland, wetland and watercourse located at the rear of the former school, demolition of about 706 square metres of the building, protection of the former school’s entrance and renovating about 1,500 square metres of the remaining building.

The project involves building a 2,188-square-metre, two-storey addition, including a new 450-seat theatre, to the west of the remaining building. There will be a new accessible main entrance lobby to be located on the south side of the proposed addition, and there will be 118 parking spaces at the facility.