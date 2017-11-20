Questions remain about proposed new Mountain Brow multi-use trail

There were mixed reviews for a proposed 25-kilometre Mountain Brow multi-use trail that will span four wards across the Mountain and into Stoney Creek.

Wayne Terryberry, a director on the Ontario Trails Council board, said trails increase the value of homes, promote economic development and encourage people to get out and enjoy the natural environment.

But he acknowledged the Mountain Brow trail will have its “challenges” as the city attempts to connect it from the Iroquoia Heights Conservation Area to the Devil’s Punchbowl in Stoney Creek.

Some of those “challenges” concerned Fred and Kate Fraser, who live along the brow and were concerned where the trail will be constructed and how it would navigate difficult intersections along the Mountain Brow, such as east of Upper Ottawa and Kenilworth.

“A continuous path is very appealing,” said Fred Fraser. “Until you consider the issues. It doesn’t have to be a continuous pathway.”

City officials, along with IBI Group project manager Jennifer Moore, outlined the idea of the trail to about 20 people during a public information meeting at the Sherwood Library Nov. 13, one of four sessions the city organized for the project.

Moore said the vision for the trail, which will connect to the vistas and link up with the city’s other trails, is to create a multi-use pathway that will meander as close as possible to the Mountain Brow. The path will be wide enough to accommodate pedestrians, strollers and cyclists and various exercise equipment and benches will be installed along designated locations.

But there will be “difficult” sections, said Moore, including navigating the road crossings at Kenilworth, Scenic Drive, Garth Street and Centennial Parkway. Other issues include providing a safe environment and creating the proper spatial contrasts.

Moore said the trail will follow the Mountain Brow as much as possible, but there will be times when the trail will follow sidewalks, the paved shoulder of streets, such as Centennial Parkway, and local streets through neighbourhoods. There is already a multi-use trail along the escarpment through Mountain Drive Park, which city officials said would be connected to the multi-use trail and upgraded.

There are different options where the trail will be constructed so people can identify their preferred route. In Ward 8 the city proposes using Sanatorium Road, while the alternative route is Scenic Drive. In addition, the proposed route near Chedoke Falls is Denlow Avenue/Garth Street, with the alternative route Scenic Drive/Fennell Avenue.