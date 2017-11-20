Isaac Buchanan's legacy, contributions to be debated Dec. 6

The legacy of Lt.-Col. the Honourable Isaac Buchanan will be celebrated at a free event Dec. 6.

Isaac Buchanan: What’s His Most Enduring Achievement? will take place from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Royal Hamilton Light Infantry officers mess, John Foote Armoury, 200 James St. North.

The event is being hosted by Friends of Auchmar, volunteer community stewards of the historic Auchmar Estate on the west Mountain, and will include five guest debaters from different fields asked to make the case for Buchanan’s most enduring achievement. The debaters will look at: architecture (Shannon Kyles, professor of architecture, Mohawk College); business (Marvin Ryder, assistant professor, DeGroote School of Business, McMaster University); military (Honorary Col. Peter Young, Royal Hamilton Light Infantry); politics (Larry Di Ianni, former Hamilton mayor); and religion (Marilyn Repchuck, historian and member of the MacNab Street Presbyterian Church).

The winning debater will be selected by the audience and receive a surprise gift.