Mountain residents oppose vet clinic in former Concession St. plaza

Another resident, Robert Whitelaw, who lives on Concession Street, echoed Szpack’s parking concerns. He said with limited parking at the plaza, where will employees’ park?

“This is a facility that doesn’t fit the area,” he said.

He added the Concession and Upper Gage intersection is already a “tricky” corner that has been the site of a number of accidents.

Whitelaw said if the owner opens his veterinary clinic, eventually the business will need to expand, a popular sentiment among homeowners within the area.

Scott Arbuckle of the IBI Group, representing Sammani 786 Inc., acknowledged the owner had purchased the residential home behind the plaza at 322 Upper Gage Ave. The owner has indicated there will be no expansion of the business.

To mitigate some of the residents’ concerns, Arbuckle said the plan included reduction the number of two-bedroom residential units from four to three, and the pet clinic would not operate 24 hours, but from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mountain Coun. Tom Jackson, who represents the area where the vet clinic is being proposed, sided with residents against the rezoning application, which planning staff supported.

He said the rezoning should not allow for a veterinary clinic, and besides it is a “tight location” for such a business.

“There is a domino effect for all those streets (involving parking),” said Jackson. “There is spillover parking. This is a legitimate concern.”

Planning staff stated a veterinary clinic is permitted within the local commercial designation.

“The proposed design promotes compatibility with the surrounding residential built form of predominantly one-and-a-half-storey dwellings by proposing a two-storey building with a flat roof typology…” stated staff.

Ward 3 Coun. Matthew Green remained unmoved by the neighbours’ issue with parking.

“I appreciate the community’s input,” said Green. “I have a hard time seeing the hysteria over a vet clinic.”

He was concerned about turning away a business owner willing to operate a store in Hamilton.

Hamilton politicians are scheduled to vote on the planning committee’s recommendation at their Nov. 22 council meeting. If approved, the owner could appeal the decision to the Ontario Municipal Board, which some politicians said was a possibility.