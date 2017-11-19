Ancaster’s Wilson Street completed from “coast to coast”

Ancaster residents’ long days’ journey along Wilson Street is finally at an end.

The final phase of upgrading Wilson Street between Hamilton Drive and 150 metres east of Seminole Drive was completed and was opened to traffic Nov. 17.

“The last piece of Wilson Street was finished,” said Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson, as a group of residents enthusiastically applauded during an event at Fieldcote Memorial Park and Museum Nov. 18.

The $3.6-million project included upgrading 13,000 metres of road, replacing 670 linear metres of storm sewers and replacing 1,000 linear metres of new water mains. In addition, the contractor installed three concrete street lights. Ferguson said curbs and a new sidewalk still have to be constructed, but the newly asphalted road had the lines painted on last week for traffic.

“There is still some water main testing to be done, but the road is open,” he said.

The entire length of Wilson Street has been upgraded to an urban roadway with two lanes of traffic, a centre turn lane and bike lanes.

Wilson Street has now been improved from Hamilton Drive near the roundabout to Rousseaux Street at the other end of Ancaster. One of the longest infrastructure projects in Ancaster began in 2012 when the major part of the roadway was redeveloped from Halson Street to Fiddler’s Green Road. The $4-million project involved sewer and water main replacements, the installation of a gateway feature at Halson and Wilson streets and the installation of decorative street lighting.

In 2013 about a half million dollars was spent on Wilson Street from Halson to Rousseaux streets that included new curbs, improved pedestrian sidewalks and decorative flower pots.

In addition, new pedestrian crosswalks were installed along Wilson Street at Todd Street, where C.H. Bray Elementary School is located nearby, Orchard Drive so youth and seniors can safety cross Wilson Street to Spring Valley Arena and at Amberly Boulevard.

Ferguson had expressed frustration at the slow pace of the Wilson Street construction this year, arguing the contractor wasn’t maximizing the resources necessary to meet the mid-November deadline. The project began in the spring. The final portion of the project hit a bump in the road when the contractor, Coco Paving, discovered the street’s 36-inch sanitary sewer had “rusted through” and needed to be replaced. Four other pipes empty into the larger sewer main, including a 14-inch pipe that services the Ancaster Business Park. The surprise sewer replacement added another month to the project.