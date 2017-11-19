Dundas vacant land report expected early next year

Hamilton planning staff are expected to report back to city councillors early in the new year with a recommendation on future use of vacant city-owned land behind Wentworth Lodge long term care facility.

In the first official update from the city's land development task force since February, the "Wentworth Lodge" surplus lands - east of Sherwood Place non-profit seniors apartments, and between Lynden and Woodward avenues, is identified as one of seven task force projects with reports expected to go to council in early 2018. The task force is reviewing approximately 2,000 properties across the city. The Dundas site was identified as a priority nine months ago.

"Staff are in the process of conducting the community consultation process and will be putting forward a recommendation to council in the coming months," the report states.

The first public consultation on the estimated 3.8-acre Dundas site was held at Dundas town hall on Oct. 23.