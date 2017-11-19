Hamilton's Mountview elementary students marking 50 years

A little school with a big reputation is turning 50 this year.

Mountview elementary school, tucked away on Karen Crescent on the west Mountain, opened it doors in 1967, even though the grand opening was held May 22, 1969.

On Nov. 30, there is an open house at the school.

Elaine Pilgrim-Susi says there has been a lot of interest from former staff and students she has talked to about coming back for the event.

“It seems everywhere I go see people who attended Mountview,” she says.

Initially, Mountview served pupils from Kindergarten to Grade 3.

“It opened with less than 100 students,” says Pilgrim-Susi.

Within four years, it expanded to included classes up to Grade 6. While it did run the full range of elementary grades at one point, Mountview is currently back to a K-6 school, with enrolment of about 250.

Mountview has a history of punching above its weight.

In 1969, there was a special class for “emotionally disturbed” students helped them integrate into regular classes and back to their home schools, says Pilgrim-Susi.