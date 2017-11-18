Dundas alley subject of second closure application

An application to close the north half of a public unassumed alley at Alma Street, east of Sydenham Road, is supported by four of 11 neighbours who responded to a notice from the City of Hamilton.

It's part of the same alley that sparked controversy when abutting landowner Len Medeiros successfully applied to close the south half, at Victoria Street. Despite being approved by city council in June, closure of the bottom half of the alley has apparently not moved forward with a formal application for a required court order.

"The final sale agreement for the south section of the alleyway has not been completed yet," said City of Hamilton spokesperson Jasmine Graham.

The city would not identify the applicant for the north end closure. Apparently, only owners of property abutting an alley can apply for its closure.

The new application for the north and east sections, received before the end of June, not only includes the remaining north-south portion of the alley ending at Alma Street but also a remnant of a connected east-west alley, which reportedly already has been obstructed. The two alley sections abut 34 Alma St., a three-story apartment building, and 31 Victoria St., a private residence.

City staff released copies of the June 22, 2017 alley closure application form, and copies of 11 comment sheets returned by a November 13 deadline.

All names, addresses and contact information on the application and comments were blacked out by the city.

The application states the reason for asking to close the alley is: "Safety of residents and non-residents using Alley."

City staff circulated notice of the application to owners of properties within 400 feet (121.9 metres) of the alley on October 16. Respondents were asked to indicate their position on the application by marking one of three options: In Favour; Opposed; No Comment.

One respondent indicated no comment, six opposed and four in favour.