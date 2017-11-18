Hamilton police planning new digital evidence management system for 2018

More than $1.5 million in 2018 capital projects were approved by Hamilton Police Services Board last week, as part of a 10-year capital budget forecast that will be forwarded to the City of Hamilton.

The long-term plan also includes $25 million in 2025 for a new patrol division and police station to serve growing "rural" communities including Dundas, Ancaster, Binbrook, Mount Hope and Flamborough.

The capital projection includes: $800,000 for marine vessel replacement; $200,000 for 911 radio room recording equipment upgrades; $150,000 for increased video storage infrastructure; and $400,000 for digital storage hardware. All four capital projects will be part of the service's 2018 budget request.

Acting deputy chief Jamie Anderson presented a summary of the need for a new digital evidence management system.

"As more and more people have access to data, it becomes a problem to manage," Anderson said. "It's overwhelming to say the least. But it's exciting."

The system will help collect and access external digital evidence and store what is necessary to keep. Police are also moving toward sending all case files and evidence to the Crown's office through digital case files.

Anderson said he's seen estimates that about 76 per cent of Canadians own a smart phone and that increases among the younger generation. He said 911 text service is coming, as well as livestreaming from crime scenes.

"This is something we're facing. We not only have to have to address the current need, but also prepare for the future," Anderson said.

Chief Eric Girt described it as a "digital tidal wave."

In addition to the $400,000 capital cost, the system will cost $240,000 in annual operating expenses.