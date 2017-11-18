Hamilton police say body camera pilot would need eight new staff

A more detailed explanation is needed for why eight new staff members costing more than $770,000 are recommended for any officer body camera pilot project, Hamilton police services board member Terry Whitehead said Thursday.
Whitehead, the Ward 8 city councillor, said he's a supporter of body worn cameras and although he appreciated a detailed report by Sgt. Scott Moore and Supt. Mike Worster, the third update continues to present a negative picture of the idea.
"When we find any way to say not to do something, it gets tiresome for me," Whitehead said.
He questioned the idea of hiring eight new staff to support a minimum of 10 officers wearing cameras.
"I find that hard to swallow," Whitehead said.
At its Nov. 16 meeting, the board accepted the information update and a recommendation to continue investigating the topic of body worn cameras for individual police officers before making any decision on a pilot project.
Moore and Worster said they interpreted recent studies and pilot projects as indicating there is little impact on police services who already have quality hiring, training and oversight — and that any money spent on a project could be better used elsewhere to improve public confidence.
"Staffing is the biggest issue for a pilot. (We recommend) eight positions be staffed by new members," Moore said.
Recommended new positions include a sergeant supervisor, a freedom of information clerk, a hardware-software technician, a court disclosure clerk, a server maintenance administrator and video vetting technicians.
They presented estimated budgets for small, medium and large pilots — each of which includes spending $774,947 for eight identified positions. Moore and Worster said the Hamilton service currently doesn't have the staffing capacity to support a pilot project. The three possible pilots had 10, 50 or 100 individual cameras with total costs ranging from $814,757 to $859,847.
"You have to make a financial decision on where your money is best spent for public confidence," Chief Eric Girt said.
He said recommended spending on improving data collection and storage is cheaper and will have a more significant impact than body worn cameras.
Mayor and board member Fred Eisenberger said he was neither for or against body worn cameras.
"I'm more of the notion, what problem are you trying to solve? I don't see what it is," he said.
Worster agreed, suggesting police also don't see a problem that body worn cameras are identified to solve. He said in each of the last two years there were only 110 and 117 complaints, respectively, against the police out of 367,397 and 384,070 calls for service.
"You have to figure out what you want to do with the technology before you start," Moore said.
Board vice-chairwoman Madeleine Levy agreed the best idea is to continue evaluating ongoing research, watch what other police services are doing and keep an eye on evolving technology before making a final decision.
Whitehead argued "when you lose a life," a body-worn camera could potentially provide the missing piece of the puzzle to find out what happened.
He agreed finding the necessary money could be a reason not to move forward, but took issue with suggestions of problems with the technology or that it had little benefit. Whitehead said he wants wants to further discuss a smaller pilot project with lower staffing costs.
Board chairman Lloyd Ferguson said the recommendation passed by the board allows for further discussion and research.
A more detailed explanation is needed for why eight new staff members costing more than $770,000 are recommended for any officer body camera pilot project, Hamilton police services board member Terry Whitehead said Thursday.
Whitehead, the Ward 8 city councillor, said he's a supporter of body worn cameras and although he appreciated a detailed report by Sgt. Scott Moore and Supt. Mike Worster, the third update continues to present a negative picture of the idea.
"When we find any way to say not to do something, it gets tiresome for me," Whitehead said.
He questioned the idea of hiring eight new staff to support a minimum of 10 officers wearing cameras.
"I find that hard to swallow," Whitehead said.
At its Nov. 16 meeting, the board accepted the information update and a recommendation to continue investigating the topic of body worn cameras for individual police officers before making any decision on a pilot project.
Moore and Worster said they interpreted recent studies and pilot projects as indicating there is little impact on police services who already have quality hiring, training and oversight — and that any money spent on a project could be better used elsewhere to improve public confidence.
"Staffing is the biggest issue for a pilot. (We recommend) eight positions be staffed by new members," Moore said.
Recommended new positions include a sergeant supervisor, a freedom of information clerk, a hardware-software technician, a court disclosure clerk, a server maintenance administrator and video vetting technicians.
They presented estimated budgets for small, medium and large pilots — each of which includes spending $774,947 for eight identified positions. Moore and Worster said the Hamilton service currently doesn't have the staffing capacity to support a pilot project. The three possible pilots had 10, 50 or 100 individual cameras with total costs ranging from $814,757 to $859,847.
"You have to make a financial decision on where your money is best spent for public confidence," Chief Eric Girt said.
He said recommended spending on improving data collection and storage is cheaper and will have a more significant impact than body worn cameras.
Mayor and board member Fred Eisenberger said he was neither for or against body worn cameras.
"I'm more of the notion, what problem are you trying to solve? I don't see what it is," he said.
Worster agreed, suggesting police also don't see a problem that body worn cameras are identified to solve. He said in each of the last two years there were only 110 and 117 complaints, respectively, against the police out of 367,397 and 384,070 calls for service.
"You have to figure out what you want to do with the technology before you start," Moore said.
Board vice-chairwoman Madeleine Levy agreed the best idea is to continue evaluating ongoing research, watch what other police services are doing and keep an eye on evolving technology before making a final decision.
Whitehead argued "when you lose a life," a body-worn camera could potentially provide the missing piece of the puzzle to find out what happened.
He agreed finding the necessary money could be a reason not to move forward, but took issue with suggestions of problems with the technology or that it had little benefit. Whitehead said he wants wants to further discuss a smaller pilot project with lower staffing costs.
Board chairman Lloyd Ferguson said the recommendation passed by the board allows for further discussion and research.
A more detailed explanation is needed for why eight new staff members costing more than $770,000 are recommended for any officer body camera pilot project, Hamilton police services board member Terry Whitehead said Thursday.
Whitehead, the Ward 8 city councillor, said he's a supporter of body worn cameras and although he appreciated a detailed report by Sgt. Scott Moore and Supt. Mike Worster, the third update continues to present a negative picture of the idea.
"When we find any way to say not to do something, it gets tiresome for me," Whitehead said.
He questioned the idea of hiring eight new staff to support a minimum of 10 officers wearing cameras.
"I find that hard to swallow," Whitehead said.
At its Nov. 16 meeting, the board accepted the information update and a recommendation to continue investigating the topic of body worn cameras for individual police officers before making any decision on a pilot project.
Moore and Worster said they interpreted recent studies and pilot projects as indicating there is little impact on police services who already have quality hiring, training and oversight — and that any money spent on a project could be better used elsewhere to improve public confidence.
"Staffing is the biggest issue for a pilot. (We recommend) eight positions be staffed by new members," Moore said.
Recommended new positions include a sergeant supervisor, a freedom of information clerk, a hardware-software technician, a court disclosure clerk, a server maintenance administrator and video vetting technicians.
They presented estimated budgets for small, medium and large pilots — each of which includes spending $774,947 for eight identified positions. Moore and Worster said the Hamilton service currently doesn't have the staffing capacity to support a pilot project. The three possible pilots had 10, 50 or 100 individual cameras with total costs ranging from $814,757 to $859,847.
"You have to make a financial decision on where your money is best spent for public confidence," Chief Eric Girt said.
He said recommended spending on improving data collection and storage is cheaper and will have a more significant impact than body worn cameras.
Mayor and board member Fred Eisenberger said he was neither for or against body worn cameras.
"I'm more of the notion, what problem are you trying to solve? I don't see what it is," he said.
Worster agreed, suggesting police also don't see a problem that body worn cameras are identified to solve. He said in each of the last two years there were only 110 and 117 complaints, respectively, against the police out of 367,397 and 384,070 calls for service.
"You have to figure out what you want to do with the technology before you start," Moore said.
Board vice-chairwoman Madeleine Levy agreed the best idea is to continue evaluating ongoing research, watch what other police services are doing and keep an eye on evolving technology before making a final decision.
Whitehead argued "when you lose a life," a body-worn camera could potentially provide the missing piece of the puzzle to find out what happened.
He agreed finding the necessary money could be a reason not to move forward, but took issue with suggestions of problems with the technology or that it had little benefit. Whitehead said he wants wants to further discuss a smaller pilot project with lower staffing costs.
Board chairman Lloyd Ferguson said the recommendation passed by the board allows for further discussion and research.