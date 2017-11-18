Hamilton police say body camera pilot would need eight new staff

"You have to make a financial decision on where your money is best spent for public confidence," Chief Eric Girt said.

He said recommended spending on improving data collection and storage is cheaper and will have a more significant impact than body worn cameras.

Mayor and board member Fred Eisenberger said he was neither for or against body worn cameras.

"I'm more of the notion, what problem are you trying to solve? I don't see what it is," he said.

Worster agreed, suggesting police also don't see a problem that body worn cameras are identified to solve. He said in each of the last two years there were only 110 and 117 complaints, respectively, against the police out of 367,397 and 384,070 calls for service.

"You have to figure out what you want to do with the technology before you start," Moore said.

Board vice-chairwoman Madeleine Levy agreed the best idea is to continue evaluating ongoing research, watch what other police services are doing and keep an eye on evolving technology before making a final decision.

Whitehead argued "when you lose a life," a body-worn camera could potentially provide the missing piece of the puzzle to find out what happened.

He agreed finding the necessary money could be a reason not to move forward, but took issue with suggestions of problems with the technology or that it had little benefit. Whitehead said he wants wants to further discuss a smaller pilot project with lower staffing costs.

Board chairman Lloyd Ferguson said the recommendation passed by the board allows for further discussion and research.

