Hamilton Police Services Board vice-chair makes public apology

Hamilton Police Services Board vice-chair Madeleine Levy issued a public apology Thursday for comments she made that led to a review by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission, and the board passed a motion stating that the matter is now behind it.
"I realize I hurt members of the Polish community. For that, I am truly, truly sorry," Levy said, near the end of the Thursday, Nov. 16 board meeting.
She said the situation had been weighing on her and she could not comment publicly while the Ontario Civilian Police Commission was reviewing the matter for a possible investigation.
The comments were made during an exchange near the end of the board's Dec. 15, 2016 meeting. Board member Walt Juchniewicz was speaking to other members about his family’s Polish Christmas traditions. Levy, who’s Jewish, apparently told Juchniewicz that Poles killed Jews during the Holocaust.
Juchniewicz wrote in a Dec. 28 email to board chair Lloyd Ferguson that he found the comment “incredibly offensive.”
He wanted to read his letter into the public record. Ferguson told him not enough members would agree to it and according to the Police Services Act, “personal matters” are discussed in camera.
Levy apologized to Juchniewicz for her comments in a brief Jan. 4 letter.
Juchniewicz, frustrated with Ferguson’s response, revealed that information in a February letter to city manager Chris Murray, which also went out to city councillors.
The board asked the provincial police commission to review the entire matter, and the actions of both Levy and Juchniewicz.
The commission decided not to formally investigate, but chastised the members involved and the Hamilton board.
“This was a matter that the board itself should have been able to address quickly and effectively before it got out of hand,” commission executive director Linda Lamoureuz stated in a letter.
Board chair Ferguson introduced a motion Thursday, that was eventually passed unanimously, stating the board was putting the matter behind it, accepts the police commission's decision - and will participate in cultural competency training.
Board member and mayor Fred Eisenberger said he and Ferguson still plan to meet with the Canadian Polish Congress.
-With files from Laura Lennie
