Hamilton Police Services Board vice-chair makes public apology

Hamilton Police Services Board vice-chair Madeleine Levy issued a public apology Thursday for comments she made that led to a review by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission, and the board passed a motion stating that the matter is now behind it.

"I realize I hurt members of the Polish community. For that, I am truly, truly sorry," Levy said, near the end of the Thursday, Nov. 16 board meeting.

She said the situation had been weighing on her and she could not comment publicly while the Ontario Civilian Police Commission was reviewing the matter for a possible investigation.

The comments were made during an exchange near the end of the board's Dec. 15, 2016 meeting. Board member Walt Juchniewicz was speaking to other members about his family’s Polish Christmas traditions. Levy, who’s Jewish, apparently told Juchniewicz that Poles killed Jews during the Holocaust.