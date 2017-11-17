Dundas 'Rock Stars' take on additional gardens

Dundas' volunteer 'Rock Stars' are taking on new responsibilities beautifying and maintaining Dundas Driving Park gardens.

The group started in the summer of 2015, resurrecting an overgrown 400 foot long 85-year-old rock garden along the west side of the park. Their dedicated volunteer effort hasn't gone unnoticed, with several people stopping to thank them for their work - and even pass along coffee, donuts or chocolates.

In June, the Driving Park's successfully refurbished west rock garden was highlighted on a bus tour for members of the American Public Gardens Association in Hamilton for their annual conference. It has also been part of a Carnegie Gallery garden tour.

This year, a parks summer student started some weeding and clearing work in a smaller - but particularly creative tiered rock garden on the other side of the park - next to the open cove area.

The east rock garden work caught the eye of 'Rock Stars' volunteer Ann Barnett, who offered her help and continued the student's work when she finished her term. Other group members started helping out too. Some plants from the west rock garden - originally built in 1932, went to the east rock garden, originally built a few months later using leftover rock by local florist W.H. Gray.

"It's contagious," current Rock Star's chair Kathy Steel said of the growing interest in fixing up the additional garden space.

But as more volunteers started helping, they found the nearest water source wasn't very convenient and asked city councillor Arlene VanderBeek for a hand.

Last week, VanderBeek introduced a notice of motion at Hamilton's public works committee calling for up to $5,500 from Dundas'cell tower rental revenues fund to pay for installation of irrigation at the east rock garden.

Since the 'Rock Stars' formed in 2015, it has grown from seven core members to nine core members with a number of casual members helping from time to time. The group is always looking for new gardening volunteers. With both the west and east rock gardens to manage, help is needed more than ever.

"They don't need expertise, or big amounts of time," said Annabelle White. "An hour of weeding is a help. It's very rewarding."