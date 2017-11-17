Hamilton's Santa Claus Parades begin this weekend

It's Santa Claus parade season in Hamilton.
Parades in Hamilton, Flamborough and Stoney Creek will close some major arteries beginning on the weekend of Nov. 18, with the Hamilton parade.
Hamilton
This year's Hamilton Santa Claus parade features a new route. The event will force the closure of the following roads on Nov. 18:
• Stuart Street, Hess Street to Bay Street, 2-6 p.m;
• Hess Street, Barton to Stuart, 2-6 p.m.;
• Bay Street, Strachan Street to York Boulevard, 4-6 p.m.;
• York Boulevard, Bay Street to James Street, 4-6:30 p.m.;
• James Street, York Boulevard to Strachan Street, 4- 6:30 p.m.; and
• Strachan Street, James Street to Bay Street, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Flamborough
The Flamborough Santa Claus Parade is Saturday, Nov. 25.
Road closures are in effect from 6-10 p.m. along the following routes:
• Parkside Drive from Braeheid Avenue to Mill Street;
• Centre Road from Concession 5 East to Parkside Drive;
• Hamilton Street from Parkside Drive to Dundas Street;
• Dundas Street from Hamilton Street to Main Street; and
• Main Street from Dundas Street to Parkside Drive.
Stoney Creek
Lastly, the Stoney Creek Santa Claus Parade begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.
Road closures are as folows:
• Gray Road from Queenston Road to King Street, 9 a.m. to p.m.;
• King Street from Centennial Parkway to Gray Road, 1:30-4 p.m.
For more information on road closures, visit www.hamilton.ca/roadclosures.
