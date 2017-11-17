Hamilton’s water rates to increase by 4.5 per cent in 2018

Hamilton politicians approved another water and waste water rate increase for 2018 that will mean homeowners will pay an extra $29 on their water bills.

The rate increase comes on the heels of 2017's 4.85 per cent rate hike in 2017 that added another $30 to the average homeowner’s cost.

It will mean the average homeowner with an annual water consumption of 200 square metres will pay an extra $29.75, for a total proposed bill of $690.70 from 2017's $660.95.

And the water and wastewater rate increases are expected to continue over the next several years as the city uses the funds to improve its aging wastewater infrastructure. Rate increases are proposed for 2019 at 4.66 per cent, 2020 at 4.5 per cent and in 2021 the rate proposal will be 4.26 per cent.

Over the last seven years the average water and wastewater rate increase has been 4.3 per cent, with a high of 4.9 per cent in 2017, with slightly lower rate increases of 4 per cent approved in 2010 and 2014.

In 2002 the average homeowner water bill was $300. But over the next decade in an effort to make the water and wastewater system sustainable, the rates have steadily increased to $570 in 2007 to $565 in 2014.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger said at the Nov. 17 general issues committee budget meeting Hamilton residents are “understanding” of the need for the rising rates in an effort to fix the city’s older infrastructure, while also paying for needed upgrades at the Woodward Avenue Water and Wastewater Treatment Plant, and over the next few years upgrades at the Dundas Water and Wastewater Treatment Plant.

“Twenty-five years ago the rates were set arbitrarily,” said Eisenberger. “There was no idea what the needs were. The reality is this is the future of the need of financial planning for the benefit of the system.”

Mountain Coun. Tom Jackson, who last year joined Flamborough Coun. Judi Partridge in opposing at the time 4.85 per cent rate increase, this year accepted the hike.

“I’ve come back on board to support 4.5 per cent,” said Jackson.