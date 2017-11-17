Hamilton’s water rates to increase by 4.5 per cent in 2018

Hamilton politicians approved another water and waste water rate increase for 2018 that will mean homeowners will pay an extra $29 on their water bills.
The rate increase comes on the heels of 2017's 4.85 per cent rate hike in 2017 that added another $30 to the average homeowner’s cost.
It will mean the average homeowner with an annual water consumption of 200 square metres will pay an extra $29.75, for a total proposed bill of $690.70 from 2017's $660.95.
And the water and wastewater rate increases are expected to continue over the next several years as the city uses the funds to improve its aging wastewater infrastructure. Rate increases are proposed for 2019 at 4.66 per cent, 2020 at 4.5 per cent and in 2021 the rate proposal will be 4.26 per cent.
Over the last seven years the average water and wastewater rate increase has been 4.3 per cent, with a high of 4.9 per cent in 2017, with slightly lower rate increases of 4 per cent approved in 2010 and 2014.
In 2002 the average homeowner water bill was $300. But over the next decade in an effort to make the water and wastewater system sustainable, the rates have steadily increased to $570 in 2007 to $565 in 2014.
Mayor Fred Eisenberger said at the Nov. 17 general issues committee budget meeting Hamilton residents are “understanding” of the need for the rising rates in an effort to fix the city’s older infrastructure, while also paying for needed upgrades at the Woodward Avenue Water and Wastewater Treatment Plant, and over the next few years upgrades at the Dundas Water and Wastewater Treatment Plant.
“Twenty-five years ago the rates were set arbitrarily,” said Eisenberger. “There was no idea what the needs were. The reality is this is the future of the need of financial planning for the benefit of the system.”
Mountain Coun. Tom Jackson, who last year joined Flamborough Coun. Judi Partridge in opposing at the time 4.85 per cent rate increase, this year accepted the hike.
“I’ve come back on board to support 4.5 per cent,” said Jackson.
He said there are no new staff increases, and the city is offering needed programs for residents, such as for replacing lead pipes, the protective plumbing program, while sewer and water infrastructure is being conducted in his area.
“I’m very pleased with that,” he said.c
Partridge supported the rate increase this year, while Mountain Coun. Terry Whitehead, who also was against the 2017 increase, wasn’t at the meeting.
The recommendation still needs to be finalized at the Dec. 8 council meeting.
The number of Hamilton water employees has jumped from 182 in 2004 to 302 in 2017. The largest jump in the number of full-time employees occurred from 2004 to 2005 where the complement went from 182 to 247. It was at the time when Hamilton took over operating the water and wastewater service from the private contractor Philip Services Corp.
A number of the large capital projects the city is involved with include $87.5 million upgrades to the Woodward Avenue Water and Wastewater Treatment Plant’s main pumping station; $60.9 million electrical and chlorine system upgrade at Woodward, and the proposed $150 million upgrade to the Woodward system’s tertiary treatment. Construction is also underway for the $106.5 million biosolid management project at Woodward and planning is already moving forward to upgrade the Dundas Waste Water Treatment Plant. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2019 at a possible cost of $45 million.
It is the first phase of a massive $400 million upgrade to the Woodward Avenue Waste Water Treatment Plant that is expected to be completed by 2020.
A silver financial lining from the Woodward Avenue upgrade project is city staff found about $12.2 million in savings
Mike Zegarac, corporate finance general manager, said the money will be reinvested back into the sewer and water infrastructure projects.
Hamilton politicians approved another water and waste water rate increase for 2018 that will mean homeowners will pay an extra $29 on their water bills.
The rate increase comes on the heels of 2017's 4.85 per cent rate hike in 2017 that added another $30 to the average homeowner’s cost.
It will mean the average homeowner with an annual water consumption of 200 square metres will pay an extra $29.75, for a total proposed bill of $690.70 from 2017's $660.95.
And the water and wastewater rate increases are expected to continue over the next several years as the city uses the funds to improve its aging wastewater infrastructure. Rate increases are proposed for 2019 at 4.66 per cent, 2020 at 4.5 per cent and in 2021 the rate proposal will be 4.26 per cent.
Over the last seven years the average water and wastewater rate increase has been 4.3 per cent, with a high of 4.9 per cent in 2017, with slightly lower rate increases of 4 per cent approved in 2010 and 2014.
In 2002 the average homeowner water bill was $300. But over the next decade in an effort to make the water and wastewater system sustainable, the rates have steadily increased to $570 in 2007 to $565 in 2014.
Mayor Fred Eisenberger said at the Nov. 17 general issues committee budget meeting Hamilton residents are “understanding” of the need for the rising rates in an effort to fix the city’s older infrastructure, while also paying for needed upgrades at the Woodward Avenue Water and Wastewater Treatment Plant, and over the next few years upgrades at the Dundas Water and Wastewater Treatment Plant.
“Twenty-five years ago the rates were set arbitrarily,” said Eisenberger. “There was no idea what the needs were. The reality is this is the future of the need of financial planning for the benefit of the system.”
Mountain Coun. Tom Jackson, who last year joined Flamborough Coun. Judi Partridge in opposing at the time 4.85 per cent rate increase, this year accepted the hike.
“I’ve come back on board to support 4.5 per cent,” said Jackson.
He said there are no new staff increases, and the city is offering needed programs for residents, such as for replacing lead pipes, the protective plumbing program, while sewer and water infrastructure is being conducted in his area.
“I’m very pleased with that,” he said.c
Partridge supported the rate increase this year, while Mountain Coun. Terry Whitehead, who also was against the 2017 increase, wasn’t at the meeting.
The recommendation still needs to be finalized at the Dec. 8 council meeting.
The number of Hamilton water employees has jumped from 182 in 2004 to 302 in 2017. The largest jump in the number of full-time employees occurred from 2004 to 2005 where the complement went from 182 to 247. It was at the time when Hamilton took over operating the water and wastewater service from the private contractor Philip Services Corp.
A number of the large capital projects the city is involved with include $87.5 million upgrades to the Woodward Avenue Water and Wastewater Treatment Plant’s main pumping station; $60.9 million electrical and chlorine system upgrade at Woodward, and the proposed $150 million upgrade to the Woodward system’s tertiary treatment. Construction is also underway for the $106.5 million biosolid management project at Woodward and planning is already moving forward to upgrade the Dundas Waste Water Treatment Plant. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2019 at a possible cost of $45 million.
It is the first phase of a massive $400 million upgrade to the Woodward Avenue Waste Water Treatment Plant that is expected to be completed by 2020.
A silver financial lining from the Woodward Avenue upgrade project is city staff found about $12.2 million in savings
Mike Zegarac, corporate finance general manager, said the money will be reinvested back into the sewer and water infrastructure projects.
Hamilton politicians approved another water and waste water rate increase for 2018 that will mean homeowners will pay an extra $29 on their water bills.
The rate increase comes on the heels of 2017's 4.85 per cent rate hike in 2017 that added another $30 to the average homeowner’s cost.
It will mean the average homeowner with an annual water consumption of 200 square metres will pay an extra $29.75, for a total proposed bill of $690.70 from 2017's $660.95.
And the water and wastewater rate increases are expected to continue over the next several years as the city uses the funds to improve its aging wastewater infrastructure. Rate increases are proposed for 2019 at 4.66 per cent, 2020 at 4.5 per cent and in 2021 the rate proposal will be 4.26 per cent.
Over the last seven years the average water and wastewater rate increase has been 4.3 per cent, with a high of 4.9 per cent in 2017, with slightly lower rate increases of 4 per cent approved in 2010 and 2014.
In 2002 the average homeowner water bill was $300. But over the next decade in an effort to make the water and wastewater system sustainable, the rates have steadily increased to $570 in 2007 to $565 in 2014.
Mayor Fred Eisenberger said at the Nov. 17 general issues committee budget meeting Hamilton residents are “understanding” of the need for the rising rates in an effort to fix the city’s older infrastructure, while also paying for needed upgrades at the Woodward Avenue Water and Wastewater Treatment Plant, and over the next few years upgrades at the Dundas Water and Wastewater Treatment Plant.
“Twenty-five years ago the rates were set arbitrarily,” said Eisenberger. “There was no idea what the needs were. The reality is this is the future of the need of financial planning for the benefit of the system.”
Mountain Coun. Tom Jackson, who last year joined Flamborough Coun. Judi Partridge in opposing at the time 4.85 per cent rate increase, this year accepted the hike.
“I’ve come back on board to support 4.5 per cent,” said Jackson.
He said there are no new staff increases, and the city is offering needed programs for residents, such as for replacing lead pipes, the protective plumbing program, while sewer and water infrastructure is being conducted in his area.
“I’m very pleased with that,” he said.c
Partridge supported the rate increase this year, while Mountain Coun. Terry Whitehead, who also was against the 2017 increase, wasn’t at the meeting.
The recommendation still needs to be finalized at the Dec. 8 council meeting.
The number of Hamilton water employees has jumped from 182 in 2004 to 302 in 2017. The largest jump in the number of full-time employees occurred from 2004 to 2005 where the complement went from 182 to 247. It was at the time when Hamilton took over operating the water and wastewater service from the private contractor Philip Services Corp.
A number of the large capital projects the city is involved with include $87.5 million upgrades to the Woodward Avenue Water and Wastewater Treatment Plant’s main pumping station; $60.9 million electrical and chlorine system upgrade at Woodward, and the proposed $150 million upgrade to the Woodward system’s tertiary treatment. Construction is also underway for the $106.5 million biosolid management project at Woodward and planning is already moving forward to upgrade the Dundas Waste Water Treatment Plant. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2019 at a possible cost of $45 million.
It is the first phase of a massive $400 million upgrade to the Woodward Avenue Waste Water Treatment Plant that is expected to be completed by 2020.
A silver financial lining from the Woodward Avenue upgrade project is city staff found about $12.2 million in savings
Mike Zegarac, corporate finance general manager, said the money will be reinvested back into the sewer and water infrastructure projects.