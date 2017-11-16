Chris-Ike romps over Cardinal Newman

Michael Chris-Ike saved his best game of the season for the Hamilton Catholic high school senior football championship.
The 18-year-old Grade 12 running back ran for more than 500 all-purpose yards, including more than 300 on the ground and four touchdowns to lead the St. Thomas More Knights to a 43-13 win over the Cardinal Newman Cardinals.
More’s second straight championship victory was played in cold, windy and sometimes rainy conditions at Tim Hortons Field on Thursday afternoon.
“That was a perfect outcome,” said Chris-Ike who ran for majors of 94 and 71 yards in the first quarter, 44 yards in the third and 37 yards in the fourth quarter.
He also ran a punt out of the end zone in the second quarter 109 yards (More turned the ball over on the next play) and minutes before that he returned another punt 59 yards.
“I see holes and I just go,” Chris-Ike said. “We knew they couldn’t contain us today and we were confident in our offensive line and our team.”
More’s defence was also outstanding as it has been all season.
They were constantly in the face of Newman quarterback Daniel Eldridge and forced several turnovers on downs.
“The defence has definitely been our anchor,” said More linebacker Ryan Leder who recovered a blocked punt in the Newman end zone for a TD in the third quarter.
He also ran back an interception 63 yards late in the first quarter that eventually led to More’s third touchdown of the game, a three yard run up the middle by running back Josiah Clarke.
More’s defence also scored a safety in the second quarter.
“Ryan Leder and this defence have just been stellar all season,” said More head coach Claudio Silvestri.
More had a few ball-handling problems in the first half and those turnovers led to six-yard TD run by running back Calvin Kenny and a 17-yard field goal by Ethan Bastarache in the first quarter and a 25-yard field goal by Bastarache in the second quarter.
Those turnovers kept Newman in the game as the Cards trailed 22-13 at halftime.
But Silvestri noted his troops knew they had to play better in the second half.
“We were very calm at halftime,” he said. “They were very focused.”
Cardinal Newman coach Anthony Macaluso said his team made a few mistakes and just didn't play well enough overall to keep up with Chris-Ike and the Knights.
"Unfortunately when our defence is out there all the time, they're getting gassed and our offence can't get anything together, that was the difference there,” he said.
Both More and Newman now move on to the Golden Horseshoe Athletic Conference semifinals next Tuesday.
Michael Chris-Ike saved his best game of the season for the Hamilton Catholic high school senior football championship.
The 18-year-old Grade 12 running back ran for more than 500 all-purpose yards, including more than 300 on the ground and four touchdowns to lead the St. Thomas More Knights to a 43-13 win over the Cardinal Newman Cardinals.
More’s second straight championship victory was played in cold, windy and sometimes rainy conditions at Tim Hortons Field on Thursday afternoon.
“That was a perfect outcome,” said Chris-Ike who ran for majors of 94 and 71 yards in the first quarter, 44 yards in the third and 37 yards in the fourth quarter.
He also ran a punt out of the end zone in the second quarter 109 yards (More turned the ball over on the next play) and minutes before that he returned another punt 59 yards.
“I see holes and I just go,” Chris-Ike said. “We knew they couldn’t contain us today and we were confident in our offensive line and our team.”
More’s defence was also outstanding as it has been all season.
They were constantly in the face of Newman quarterback Daniel Eldridge and forced several turnovers on downs.
“The defence has definitely been our anchor,” said More linebacker Ryan Leder who recovered a blocked punt in the Newman end zone for a TD in the third quarter.
He also ran back an interception 63 yards late in the first quarter that eventually led to More’s third touchdown of the game, a three yard run up the middle by running back Josiah Clarke.
More’s defence also scored a safety in the second quarter.
“Ryan Leder and this defence have just been stellar all season,” said More head coach Claudio Silvestri.
More had a few ball-handling problems in the first half and those turnovers led to six-yard TD run by running back Calvin Kenny and a 17-yard field goal by Ethan Bastarache in the first quarter and a 25-yard field goal by Bastarache in the second quarter.
Those turnovers kept Newman in the game as the Cards trailed 22-13 at halftime.
But Silvestri noted his troops knew they had to play better in the second half.
“We were very calm at halftime,” he said. “They were very focused.”
Cardinal Newman coach Anthony Macaluso said his team made a few mistakes and just didn't play well enough overall to keep up with Chris-Ike and the Knights.
"Unfortunately when our defence is out there all the time, they're getting gassed and our offence can't get anything together, that was the difference there,” he said.
Both More and Newman now move on to the Golden Horseshoe Athletic Conference semifinals next Tuesday.
Michael Chris-Ike saved his best game of the season for the Hamilton Catholic high school senior football championship.
The 18-year-old Grade 12 running back ran for more than 500 all-purpose yards, including more than 300 on the ground and four touchdowns to lead the St. Thomas More Knights to a 43-13 win over the Cardinal Newman Cardinals.
More’s second straight championship victory was played in cold, windy and sometimes rainy conditions at Tim Hortons Field on Thursday afternoon.
“That was a perfect outcome,” said Chris-Ike who ran for majors of 94 and 71 yards in the first quarter, 44 yards in the third and 37 yards in the fourth quarter.
He also ran a punt out of the end zone in the second quarter 109 yards (More turned the ball over on the next play) and minutes before that he returned another punt 59 yards.
“I see holes and I just go,” Chris-Ike said. “We knew they couldn’t contain us today and we were confident in our offensive line and our team.”
More’s defence was also outstanding as it has been all season.
They were constantly in the face of Newman quarterback Daniel Eldridge and forced several turnovers on downs.
“The defence has definitely been our anchor,” said More linebacker Ryan Leder who recovered a blocked punt in the Newman end zone for a TD in the third quarter.
He also ran back an interception 63 yards late in the first quarter that eventually led to More’s third touchdown of the game, a three yard run up the middle by running back Josiah Clarke.
More’s defence also scored a safety in the second quarter.
“Ryan Leder and this defence have just been stellar all season,” said More head coach Claudio Silvestri.
More had a few ball-handling problems in the first half and those turnovers led to six-yard TD run by running back Calvin Kenny and a 17-yard field goal by Ethan Bastarache in the first quarter and a 25-yard field goal by Bastarache in the second quarter.
Those turnovers kept Newman in the game as the Cards trailed 22-13 at halftime.
But Silvestri noted his troops knew they had to play better in the second half.
“We were very calm at halftime,” he said. “They were very focused.”
Cardinal Newman coach Anthony Macaluso said his team made a few mistakes and just didn't play well enough overall to keep up with Chris-Ike and the Knights.
"Unfortunately when our defence is out there all the time, they're getting gassed and our offence can't get anything together, that was the difference there,” he said.
Both More and Newman now move on to the Golden Horseshoe Athletic Conference semifinals next Tuesday.