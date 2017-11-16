Chris-Ike romps over Cardinal Newman

He also ran back an interception 63 yards late in the first quarter that eventually led to More’s third touchdown of the game, a three yard run up the middle by running back Josiah Clarke.

More’s defence also scored a safety in the second quarter.

“Ryan Leder and this defence have just been stellar all season,” said More head coach Claudio Silvestri.

More had a few ball-handling problems in the first half and those turnovers led to six-yard TD run by running back Calvin Kenny and a 17-yard field goal by Ethan Bastarache in the first quarter and a 25-yard field goal by Bastarache in the second quarter.

Those turnovers kept Newman in the game as the Cards trailed 22-13 at halftime.

But Silvestri noted his troops knew they had to play better in the second half.

“We were very calm at halftime,” he said. “They were very focused.”

Cardinal Newman coach Anthony Macaluso said his team made a few mistakes and just didn't play well enough overall to keep up with Chris-Ike and the Knights.

"Unfortunately when our defence is out there all the time, they're getting gassed and our offence can't get anything together, that was the difference there,” he said.

Both More and Newman now move on to the Golden Horseshoe Athletic Conference semifinals next Tuesday.