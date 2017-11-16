Hamilton police looking for Mountain Big Bee convenience store robbery suspect

Hamilton police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a female suspect wanted in connection with a robbery at a Big Bee convenience store on the Mountain on Nov. 11.

Spokesperson Const. Jerome Stewart says a woman entered the store at 535 Upper Wellington St. just after 7 a.m., proceeded to the counter and started demanding money. The woman also stated she had a weapon.

The employee turned over a quantity of cash.

The woman then fled.