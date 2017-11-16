Hamilton police looking for Mountain Big Bee convenience store robbery suspect

Hamilton police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a female suspect wanted in connection with a robbery at a Big Bee convenience store on the Mountain on Nov. 11.
Spokesperson Const. Jerome Stewart says a woman entered the store at 535 Upper Wellington St. just after 7 a.m., proceeded to the counter and started demanding money. The woman also stated she had a weapon.
The employee turned over a quantity of cash.
The woman then fled.
The suspect is described as white and about five foot four with a medium build. She was wearing a black parka-style jacket and dark pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Mirko Kuruc at 905-546-8939 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
