Hamilton school bus driver shortage may steer beyond Christmas

The chair of Hamilton’s public school board says a bus driver shortage that is making almost a thousand students late for school each day may not be resolved by the Christmas break.

Todd White said recent hiring by bus companies contracted by the public and Catholic boards through a transportation consortium should see the number of routes without permanent drivers to drop into “single digits” in the next week or two.

He said in the meantime the boards will explore “vigorous, out-of-the-box strategies” to fix the shortage as the bus companies encourage drivers to double up on routes.

As of Tuesday, there were 11 routes without drivers, affecting 660 public and 300 Catholic students, according to consortium figures.

“We’re not saying it will be resolved by Christmas, but I’m rather confident in saying that we will see better results by Christmas,” White said on Monday following an annual update to trustees on busing results for the startup of the school year.

“Some companies have demonstrated that they actually may be in a position to have surplus drivers, in which case we may be looking to switch companies in the near future. There’s also the possibility of different recruitment incentives,” he said.

“We’re entertaining any and all options, and that includes spending additional funds if necessary.”

The annual update didn’t sit well with Dundas-area trustee Greg Van Geffen, who criticized the lack of progress on a board motion last year to pursue having public and Catholic students share buses to reduce the number of runs.

Bus routes can serve multiple schools but often include individual runs because of different start times.

“We’re a year later and we’re still talking shared runs,” Van Geffen said. “Especially in this environment that we’re in now, I don’t understand why this is not a priority.”