“Unstoppable” Hamilton Mayor takes a moment at Stoney Creek Chamber of Commerce luncheon

As he has done during previous Stoney Creek luncheons, Mayor Fred Eisenberger trumpeted Stoney Creek and the suburban areas’ economic progress over the last few years.

“Stoney Creek is doing as well as any other part of the city,” he said.

Eisenberger, who attended the Stoney Creek Chamber of Commerce’s annual mayoral luncheon, said Stoney Creek and Winona are booming following Hamilton economic renaissance. He pointed out the recent grand opening of Costco, the anchor tenant of the ongoing development of the Winona Crossing commercial complex at the corner of Fifty Road and South Service Road. He told 80 people who turned out for the Nov. 9 event at Liuna Gardens every time he visits Costco he hands over his wallet as he spends upwards of $400 on goods.

“I’m not sure why it happens,” he said.

Over the next few months other high profile retailers are scheduled to open at the prominent location, including the LCBO, Turtle Jacks, Pita Pit, Pet Value and down the road there will be a GO station as well, he said.

Seeing Hamilton’s bump in the number of commercial and industrial permit is desperately needed if the city wants to turn around its tax base. Currently, residents pay the bulk of the taxes. The city recently celebrated yet another year of $1 billion worth of building permits, with about 20 per cent of them for commercial and industrial properties, he said.

“We have to re-balance our tax base,” he said.

Eisenberger said Hamilton residents should get ready for the construction of the $200 million Centennial GO train station that is scheduled to begin later this year with the expectation it will be finished in 2019. The goal, said the mayor, is to have a continuous Go train service from Niagara to Toronto.

It’s just another reason to applaud Hamilton’s revival, and not just the downtown, he said.

“Hamilton is doing spectacularly well,” said the mayor.