Proposed Governor's Road improvements appear well received

Visitors to a public information centre at Dundas town hall Monday evening about a planned reconstruction of Governor's Road between Davidson Boulevard and Creighton Road were pleased with new traffic and pedestrian infrastructre improvements - and suggested additional improvements to consider.

Project manager Michael Becke said drawings indicating new road design and infrastructure proposed for the 1.5-km stretch of Governor's Road were "high level" and detailed drawings would be completed after reviewing public comments from the information centre, followed by tendering of the project. Construction is anticipated to start around May 2018 and last until the fall.

The north side of Governor's Road from Davidson to Creighton will be torn up to place a new watermain under the road. The new pipe will connect to a future upgraded water pumping station proposed near the corner of Governor's and Huntingwood. The pumping station will be planned in a separate project, but the underground pipe will be in place and ready.

St. Bernadette Catholic Elementary School teachers Christine Maione and Jennifer Donn, along with former Dundas town councillor Kerry McNamara, suggested city staff consider implementing a way to get school buses off the street and out of the congested St. Bernadette parking lot.

McNamara recommended planners visit the site and talk to school staff about the potential use of a bus 'lay-by' area in front of the school that is improperly used by drivers for parking or stopping. Staff currently want to eliminate its use completely.

"We're trying to find an alternative solution," Donn said. "It's a nightmare."

Becke and Susan Jacob, manager of design, said they prefer not to have traffic cross a sidewalk and bike lane - which will be added as part of the project, along the southern road allowance from Creighton to a little past Davidson. The bike lane, on a stretch apparently used by some cyclists already to avoid Governor's Road traffic, will include a curb separating it from vehicle traffic.

The drawings do, however, appear to indicate a bus stop behind a new bike lane on the north side of Governor's at Davidson.

Area resident Jim Sweetman suggested to Jacob that bus stop be relocated to the west side of Davidson, to avoid drivers making the right turn onto Davidson around stopped buses. Moving the bus stop would also appear to remove conflict with the planned bike lane.

Maione and Donn, of St. Bernadette's, agreed the new full traffic lights at Governor's and Huntingwood, along with new pedestrian crosswalks there, is a big step forward.