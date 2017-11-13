Curtain rises on newly named Ancaster Memorial Arts Centre

The preliminary cost to transform the 70-year-old former Memorial Elementary School is estimated to be about $6.93 million. The plan is to demolish half the structure, at a cost of about $5.2 million.

The Hamilton architectural firm, Invizij, which designed the project, includes a 450-seat theatre, a gallery, multiply small rooms for storage and other uses, and the construction of a European-style piazza with a one-way entrance from Wilson Street.

In addition, the plan will be to sell off a portion of the former school property for residential development. It is project about 24 units for seniors will be constructed. The funds from the sale of the land will be placed into the Ancaster reserve fund.

Lukas Keermaa, project manager for the project, said if everything follows a preliminary schedule construction on the arts centre could begin sometime in 2018. It is expected to take 18 months to complete.

He said a stage three archeological assessment on the former Memorial school property has been completed, which found numerous Indigenous artifacts. It prompted a stage four assessment which will include digging up most of the property’s Wilson Street property. He said the trees along one side of the land will be removed to conduct the assessment.

Hamilton councillors were scheduled to debate a rezoning application from institutional to community institution at the Nov. 14 planning committee to allow for the redevelopment of the centre. City planning staff has recommended the rezoning be approved.

Meanwhile, organizers of the fundraising campaign for the facility revealed the permanent name of the facility will be the Ancaster Memorial Arts Centre. Lapsley said fundraising co-chair, Wilkins and his partner Bill Walker, made a donation so that the name of the former school will be kept on the centre to honour all the soldiers who went to war defending Hamilton.

“He wanted to keep the name up there,” said Lapsley. “That was an important thing for the community.”

A brass plaque honouring the soldiers who gave their lives on behalf of their country was discovered in the school. Ferguson said it will be installed at the centre “in honour of the soldiers who fought for our city.”