Hamilton politicians to step up fight against 'nuisance' graffiti

Hamilton Mountain councillors are encouraging the staff to expand a program that would install as many closed circuit cameras as possible in public parks across the city to deter would be graffiti artists.

Ward 6 Coun. Tom Jackson said he has been supportive of what became a successful two-year pilot program that installed closed circuit cameras at Fay Avenue Park, located at 95 Broker Dr. and Lisgar Park at 95 Carson Dr. Jackson said the program has been successful, but he wants more cameras at other park locations.

City staff said since the motion-activated cameras were installed there have been no graffiti instances at Fay and Lisgar parks. Staff also planted shrubs and painted the fence along both parks as additional deterrents.

Ward 8 Coun. Terry Whitehead said he would use his own area-rating fund to purchase cameras and get them installed at local parks in an effort to ward off taggers. Both politicians said homeowners located on parks and other open spaces have had their residences tagged multiply times.

“I would use the money from my area rating fund,” he said. “I’ve had a house that had to be painted eight times (due to graffiti).”

Jackson said the hardest hit homeowners are located along Kingslea Drive near Fay Park. Whitehead said graffiti has become a heightened problem in Fessenden, Gilkson, and along the pathway through Limeridge to the Gourley neighbourhood.

The Mountain councillors are not the only politicians who have felt the impact of complaints from residents about graffiti. The city created a graffiti audit in 2014 and found about 50 intense graffiti areas, with the majority of those neighbourhoods in wards 2 and 3.

Councillors were supportive of a series of recommendations from city staff to hire two co-op students and buy one vehicle dedicated to enforcing Hamilton’s updated graffiti management strategy. The total cost of the enforcement would be about $140,000.

This is only the latest in a series of initiatives the city has launched to fight graffiti. In 2010 Hamilton introduced a public relations campaign identifying graffiti as a crime and requesting people to call the police when they see graffiti.

“This will go a long way to dealing with graffiti,” said Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla. “It’s such a nuisance. One tag leads to another.”