College vote results expected Thursday

Striking faculty at Ontario’s 24 community colleges should find out on Thursday if they will be heading back to the classroom or back to the picket line.

About 12,000 college professors, teachers, counsellors and librarians who walked off the job on Oct. 16 are voting electronically this week on the settlement offer from the College Employer Council.

The Ontario Labour Relations Board supervised vote began on Tuesday morning and wraps up at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

“We’re expecting results sometime on Thursday,” said Geoff Ondercin-Bourne, president of Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) Local 240 at Mohawk. “It’s an electronic vote, so I can’t imagine what the holdup would be.”

Ondercin-Bourne noted each faculty member has been given a personal identification number (PIN) that will enable them to vote via their computer or cellphone.

The union has been asking its members to vote “no” and the Mohawk local had planned a demonstration outside the Fennell campus on Tuesday morning, where a group of faculty were going to vote against the offer on their cellphones together.

The colleges are offering a four-year contract extension that includes a 7.75 per cent pay raise over the term of the agreement with no concessions.

If faculty vote to accept the offer, it’s expected classes will resume next week.

In a Nov. 10 letter to students, Mohawk College vice-president academic Paul Armstrong noted while they don’t know when the strike will end, all of the colleges are committed to continuing and completing the fall semester.

To make up for lost time, the letter states the fall semester will be extended into the first two weeks of January.