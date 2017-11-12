Dundas student's legislative page term sparks political interest

Michael directly participated in the legislative process delivering motions and petitions from individual members to the clerk's table so they could be formally debated, from first to third readings.

During an orientation, where pages were shown their quarters - where they ate, did schoolwork and played ping pong.

"I got to role play in the legislature. I sat in a minister's seat and introduced a motion. It was all very exciting," Michael said in his speech.

The day for pages normally started at 8 a.m. and ended by 6 p.m. They each wore a three-piece suit all day. Daily activities including getting glasses of water to all the sitting MPPs, helping in the press gallery, delivering a variety of documents, picking up and dropping off petitions, bills and motions.

"These were long hard-working days and I was exhausted by the evening," Michael said.

On Friday's, when the legislature wasn't in session, page coordinators organized outings - including a memorable scavenger hunt at the ROM, visits to Ripley's Aquarium and the Aga Khan Museum.

Michael said they were fun experiences that helped bond the pages as a group. He formed good friendships and keeps in touch with several of his fellow pages.

"I learned so much about responsible government and the workings of the legislature," Micheal said. "I think it's something everyone should try because it makes you appreciate Canada and our democratic system."

He also enjoyed the history and fun of the legislature.

"We had to non-partisan. We couldn't favour one party over the other," Michael said.

They weren't allowed to laugh in the legislative chamber, which was sometimes a challenge - particularly when members like Paul Miller and Jim Bradley got going.

"They were the hecklers of the chambers," Michael said.

St. Bernadette principal Devia Catania said Michael's story of his month at the legislature was something that should be shared with the rest of the school.

"This was a very unique experience," Catania said of the personal interaction with politicians and legislative staff. "Not many students have that opportunity."

Michael heads to Grade 9 at St. Mary Catholic Secondary School in September. He plans to get involved in student council.



