Dundas student's legislative page term sparks political interest

After a few weeks as an Ontario legislative page Michael Arruda, a Grade 8 student at Dundas' St. Bernadette Catholic Elementary School, is already thinking about a future role in politics.
Michael shared his experience with his classmates during an assembly last Friday.
After the speech, he told a reporter that the politicians might be rude, demanding and hard on pages if they made a mistake. Pages also had to memorize all 107 MPP's names, ridings, parties and where they sat in the legislature - all without even meeting them.
"It was easier than I thought it would be," Michael said. "Everyone was kind."
After a few days he was comfortable. The work was a challenge, but also fun. He lunched with several MPPs, including his local representative Ted McMeekin, and found he identified with them. He also caught the eye of Barrie MPP Ann Hoggarth, a teacher like his mother Helene. Hoggarth encouraged Michael to pursue an internship in politics, possibly at the Federal level.
The personal interaction with MPPs, clerks, staff and speaker Dave Levac sparked an interest in politics for Michael that he didn't have going in.
"They helped encourage the idea," he said.
During his term of duty starting in September and running through mid-October, Micheal and his fellow pages lived in Toronto with billet families. He traveled by subway from their home to Queen's Park each day. In addition to taking school classes and his duties as page, Micheal continued playing Dundas Minor Hockey and practicing with the Burlington Teen Tour Band.
Micheal's mother said it was teen tour band connections that led Micheal to the legislative page program. Other kids in the band had been pages, and their parents suggested he would be would be well-suited for the program.
It meant studying all the MPPs, their ridings, and seat locations, while on a family trip to Europe in the summer.
Michael directly participated in the legislative process delivering motions and petitions from individual members to the clerk's table so they could be formally debated, from first to third readings.
During an orientation, where pages were shown their quarters - where they ate, did schoolwork and played ping pong.
"I got to role play in the legislature. I sat in a minister's seat and introduced a motion. It was all very exciting," Michael said in his speech.
The day for pages normally started at 8 a.m. and ended by 6 p.m. They each wore a three-piece suit all day. Daily activities including getting glasses of water to all the sitting MPPs, helping in the press gallery, delivering a variety of documents, picking up and dropping off petitions, bills and motions.
"These were long hard-working days and I was exhausted by the evening," Michael said.
On Friday's, when the legislature wasn't in session, page coordinators organized outings - including a memorable scavenger hunt at the ROM, visits to Ripley's Aquarium and the Aga Khan Museum.
Michael said they were fun experiences that helped bond the pages as a group. He formed good friendships and keeps in touch with several of his fellow pages.
"I learned so much about responsible government and the workings of the legislature," Micheal said. "I think it's something everyone should try because it makes you appreciate Canada and our democratic system."
He also enjoyed the history and fun of the legislature.
"We had to non-partisan. We couldn't favour one party over the other," Michael said.
They weren't allowed to laugh in the legislative chamber, which was sometimes a challenge - particularly when members like Paul Miller and Jim Bradley got going.
"They were the hecklers of the chambers," Michael said.
St. Bernadette principal Devia Catania said Michael's story of his month at the legislature was something that should be shared with the rest of the school.
"This was a very unique experience," Catania said of the personal interaction with politicians and legislative staff. "Not many students have that opportunity."
Michael heads to Grade 9 at St. Mary Catholic Secondary School in September. He plans to get involved in student council.
