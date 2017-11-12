Dundas Little Theatre history celebrated

An editorial in the Dundas Star in March, 1960 titled "Dundas Thespians Awaken" was the first public call that led to the founding of Dundas Little Theatre.
Fifty-seven years, three locations and almost 200 productions later, the DLT and Garstin Centre for the Arts are still "Where Dundas Comes to Play." Stan Nowak, a little theatre volunteer and vice-president of the Dundas Valley Historical Society, gave a brief history of the amateur theatre group's first 57 years at the society's November meeting.
Nowak started with some details of theatre in Dundas before the little theatre group was founded. Until 1934, the Music Hall building at King Street West and Foundry Street was home to a variety of productions - with a capacity of 700 people.
Nowak also introduced those in attendance to Dundas' first stage star - Roselle Knott, who went from the Valley Town to success in theatres across the United States in the 1890s and early 1900s. Nowak shared a story about Knot calmly evacuating the audience during a fire inside a theatre.
"And she was from Dundas," Nowak said.
On May 25, 1960 twenty-two people gathered in the recreation room of Don and Mebel Garstin's home. Among those in attendance were the current mayor Alex Warren and a past mayor John Don. That meeting is credited with the birth of Dundas Little Theatre.
Earlier that month, the Dundas Star ran an editorial on May 9 stating one of DLT's eventual founding members believed the time was right for a local little theatre.
"We are inclined to agree...," the Dundas Star editorial stated. "and if enough get behind him, no doubt this community will benefit for many years to come."
The new amateur theatre company's first production, in 1961, was called Have A Heart - and opened to good reviews. The group had no money to buy plays and used members furniture as props.
"The entire first season was out of Parkside (Secondary School)," Nowak said.
For the second season, DLT moved to Dundas Central Public School until its own theatre was built in 1980.
Nowak said Grafton's department store provided rehearsal and set building space until closing in the late 1970s. Then the former Carnegie Library provided space.
"By 1978, it was clear the little theatre needed its own home," Nowak said.
The former Town of Dundas offered the site of a closed outdoor swimming pool at 27 Market St. S., and the Centre For The Arts was built on top of it. The pool's changerooms were even incorporated into the project, and remain in use as the theatre's changerooms, Nowak pointed out.
Fundraising was necessary for the theatre, designed by Trevor Garwood Jones. A silent auction in January 1980 was one of the events highlighted by Nowak. He said an autographed photo of short-term Prime Minister Joe Clark sold for $8, while an autographed photo of Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau sold for $35. Other items auctioned were a pen used by California Governor Ronald Reagan and a cigar from George Burns.
Prior to amalgamation into the new City of Hamilton, in 2000 Dundas' town council renamed the theatre Garstin Centre For The Arts to honour one of the founding members.
Nowak said Lady Windermere's Fan - the opening production of the 2017-18 season - was the 197th production of Dundas Little Theatre's history. With Ripcord running Jan. 19 to Feb. 4, and Inherit the Wind taking the stage April 20 to May 6, there is an historic moment coming soon.
"DLT's 200th production will be next season's opener," Nowak said.
For more information on Dundas Little Theatre, it's productions and fundraising visit www.dundaslittletheatre.com
