Dundas garage will continue under new owner

While nearby properties are tapped for transformation from light industrial and commercial to residential buildings in the name of intensification, the former Bert's Auto Repair at the corner of King Street West and Peel Street has been sold - but will continue as a service centre.

James Elzinga, 25, bought the long-time garage on Nov. 7 from Bert and Wilma Hartman, for $500,000. He's changed the name to Arrow Automotive Repairs. With the help of his parents, including father Mel - who recently retired after 30 years as a firefighter, his wife Nicole and in-law's, Elzinga is realizing his goal of running his own auto service business.

"I didn't really see it happening," Elzinga said. The first time business owner agreed the whole thing has happened pretty quickly.

For now, he and his father will be the only staff at the three bay garage. They hope to maintain the previous owner's clientele while adding new customers themselves. They're both licensed technicians and the younger Elzinga now has eight years in the trade after apprenticing through Mohawk College.

"If we get busy, we'll look at hiring a technician," he said.

Elzinga's grandfather, Jim, owned Greensville Auto - where Bert Hartman worked before opening Bert's Auto at 279 King St. W. in Dundas in 1994.

Hartman said last week the building was a chiropractor's office before he bought it. Prior to that, it was a construction company office. But before 1969, it had been a service centre and gas station.

He put the property up for sale this fall, without much concern about who bought it and what happened to it. But when Elzinga and his family, local folks Hartman obviously knows well, approached him with an interest in buying the service centre and continuing to operate it he figured it was a good fit.

"I worked for his grandfather at Greensville Auto," Hartman said of Elzinga. "I guess it's coming full circle."

Hartman and his wife, Wilma, sent a notice to their regular customers announcing his retirement effective Oct. 30 and thanking them for their "patronage over the last 35 years." He introduced the new owner of Arrow Automotive Repairs and encouraged his customers to meet him.