Hamilton Mountain Coun. Terry Whitehead delays Cross of Lorraine renovation to talk with Inuit representatives

Hamilton Mountain Coun. Terry Whitehead will delay an attempt to renovate the Cross of Lorraine until he talks with representatives of Inuit people because their community was treated at the former west Mountain Sanatorium.

Whitehead has been proposing to fix and update the cross that had glowed red on the Mountain Brow on Sanatorium Road for years since it was erected in 1953 in front of the sanatorium. The facility was founded near the escarpment in 1906 to treat people afflicted with tuberculosis and other lung diseases. A number of World War II soldiers were also treated at the facility.

From 1958 to 1962 1,272 Inuit people were brought to Hamilton for tuberculosis treatment.

But Whitehead said during the Nov. 8 council meeting that there may be a “blemish” on the service that was provided to Inuit people that “came to my attention.

“There may be a dark spot,” said Whitehead. “(The Inuit people) should be part of the discussion of Inuit concerns and input” for any renovation of the cross.

He was proposing to have his motion, which would request staff examine the cost to renovate and update cross to “return the cross to its former glory” sent to the city’s aboriginal advisory committee for review.

The Cross of Lorraine, with its distinctive red light, blinked off several years ago. The structure is barely visible now as it juts out of a tangle of shrubs and trees. Valery Homes is proposing to construct a massive residential development near the cross’s location.

In 1961 the sanatorium changed its name and expanded service to become the Chedoke General and Children’s Hospital. It closed down and the building demolished in 2014.

The Cross of Lorraine dates to the early days of Christianity, initially from the Kingdom of Hungary, and is associated with the medieval Crusades when Christian armies from the west travelled to Jerusalem to drive off Muslims. It is an emblem of Lorraine in eastern France and during the 19th and 20th centuries had been a rallying point for the French to recover its lost provinces from the Germans.

During World War II the cross was a symbol of Free France, the liberation of France from Nazi Germany and Gaullism.