Mountain Coun. Terry Whitehead’s winter wonderland project starts to snowball

There are no real organized winter activities for families in the City of Hamilton, so Mountain Coun. Terry Whitehead is forging ahead to create his own winter wonderland for families and children.

Hamilton politicians agreed at their Nov. 8 council meeting to spend upwards of $200,000 to develop a “concept” plan for a “winter destination” area at either the Garth Street reservoir or William Connell Park. The park is adjacent to the Garth Reservoir.

The funding will be taken from the Ward 8 area rating account.

Whitehead said he has talked to a number of people about the idea and they have been supportive of it. He said there could be such activities as tobogganing and ice skating within this winter area.

“We have a high obesity rate in Hamilton,” said Whitehead. “One thing is to have a destination location for families to provide those winter activities to get children outside and away from their play stations.”

The city will single source the contract to Baker Turner Inc. for the design and analysis of the options to create the winter play area.

Whitehead recently said city staff is examining the cost and design of using the former Chedoke Winter Sports Park snow-making equipment at the reservoir to help create that “winter destination” for residents. The snow-making equipment would create a new base of snow for the winter-related activities.

The city closed the Chedoke Winter Sports Park in 2003, ending 40 years of winter activities at the area.

He said since tobogganing is now allowed again at the reservoir –after politicians approved it in 2016 - he suggested the creation of an ice rink, allow food trucks into the area and add some parking. Whitehead is proposing the winter destination project will attract people from across the city and not just from the immediate area.

“This is a community park,” said Whitehead. “It’s not just for Ward 8 residents. It’s a destination location for all to enjoy.”