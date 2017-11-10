Dundas bridge getting $200,000 in storm water control

The City of Hamilton will install a new water collection system under Sydenham bridge, to stop erosion of a CN Rail line below.
Any impacts on traffic using the bridge in late January and early February will not be known until a successful contractor develops an installation plan.
The project is being done at the request of CN because drains on the bridge allow water to fall directly on its property below. But the company declined to provide any details.
"We are working with the city as they continue to advance their storm water and drainage project," said CN Rail spokesman Jonathan Abecassis.
He did not answer any questions about the impact of water draining from the bridge onto the rail line below.
Two bids were submitted before the tender closed on November 8, for the project which includes "supplying and installing a drain collection system with rip-rap erosion protection...395 metres north of Crowley Court..."
Rip-rap is the piling of rock or rubble to protect structures from erosion.
Decew Construction Inc. of Hamilton bid $287,000 and DESO Construction Limited of Hamilton bid $194,999.99 for the project.
Staff anticipates awarding the contract around November 30, and the successful contractor mobilizing no earlier than January 29, 2018 - with substantial completion of the work by February 9.
Brian Hughes, City of Hamilton manager of capital rehabilitation, said water draining from the bridge was causing erosion on CN Rail property underneath.
"CN asked what we can do," Hughes said. "It's not a big project. It will take care of a problem CN has."
He said any temporary traffic lane closures on the bridge will depend on how the contractor decides to go about installing the pipes that will drain water away from CN property. Hughes doesn't any extended lane closures during the estimated two-week project.
