Interested buyer eyeing King Street East, Centennial Parkway South land in Stoney Creek

The city has a possible buyer for the land on the southwest corner of King Street East and Centennial Parkway South.

Spokesperson Ann Lamanes says the potential buyer’s name, offer and plans for the vacant property will not be released until the deal closes early next year.

“Those details are confidential until the deal closes as per our protocols,” she said. “The deal’s closing date is scheduled for Feb. 2.”

The city put the land up for sale in July.

The deal’s closing date is scheduled for Feb. 2.

The 0.575-hectare property includes four addresses – 2874, 2880 and 2900 King St. E. and 6 Centennial Pkwy. S. – which are being sold together as one parcel.

The city had been seeking $3.25 million for the land, which is currently zoned for a combination of restricted community shopping and commercial, as well as a public lot. Development on the property could require rezoning, especially if a residential application is involved.

The city purchased the land in 2013 for about $1.8 million.

The property was previously part of a plan for an interpretive centre at adjacent Battlefield House Museum and Park. The site was declared surplus last fall, after city councillors voted to scrap the proposed $10-million interpretive centre amid concerns over archeological issues and public access.

The land has been home to a Chinese restaurant and gas station in the past.

Ward 9 Coun. Doug Conley, who represents the area, said he doesn’t know what the potential buyer wants to do with the property, but thinks there is a possibility that a condominium unit could be built there.