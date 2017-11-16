Hamilton high school enrolment beats budget forecast

Enrolment at Hamilton public high schools dropped less than anticipated this fall and will see some changes in teacher assignments in the second semester.

Denise Dawson, senior manager of business services, said as of Oct. 31, the board’s 14 schools collectively had about 50 more students than projected in June for this year’s budget.

The board had forecast a decline of 187 students in the first semester, to 13,933.

Dawson said staff is in the process of confirming the actual student numbers and will be working with school superintendents to get explanations for why targets were missed or exceeded.

She said trustees will get a full report on school-by-school enrolments in December, but the figures will be used this month to determine the need to add or reassign teachers for the second semester.

“You may hear something about that from some of your schools if there have been significant changes,” Dawson told trustees in a verbal update at their Nov. 8 finance and facilities committee meeting.

“Some schools did lose students and other schools have seen some growth,” she said. “But at this point in time, it is good news.”

Even with the extra students, high school enrolment is still down about 450 from the same time last year and more than 2,400 from five years ago.

The October results are important because the province provides funding for teachers based on actual enrolments on Oct. 31 and March 31 each year.

Dawson noted she had already reported last month that elementary enrolment exceeded budget projections by 322 students, for a total of 35,607.