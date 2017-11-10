Hamilton east residents skeptical of ArcelorMittal Dofasco promises to prevent future “coffining” emissions

“We probably made a mistake when saying it didn’t have a health impact,” said Stirling, who announced that he was retiring from the company.

City of Hamilton’s Matthew Lawson, program manager for public health, said despite the concern within the neighbourhood about the coffining plume, there should be more concern about the emissions from the company’s daily operations.

Lawson said public health officials have examined the air quality data from coffining and found “there is no compelling evidence on the community when coffining occurs.”

He said the city’s public health officials did not receive any indication from hospitals or residents about the impact of the emission after the Thanksgiving event.

Ministry of Environment and Climate Change supervisor for the Hamilton office, Stephen Burt, agreed the emission shouldn’t have happened.

But the company has already submitted a plan to reduce the impact of emissions on its property and meet its environmental order, including how to deal with unexpected emissions caused by coffining.

“We want things to get better,” said Burt. “We do not want to see this happen. We are monitoring it.”

Bezner, who represents the Crown Point community, said the coffining emissions have been ongoing for years, including several incidents this year. The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change confirmed there have been seven incidents this year including on the Easter weekend.

Lukasik said later that it seems the company and ministry responded with quick action on the Thanksgiving weekend emission because of the media coverage, numerous politicians complaining and the high volume of social media comments of the event.

“The media and what happened on social media put pressure on them,” she said.

Tan-Poy, who told the CLC Dofasco wants to avoid coffining because of the high cost, said the company has adopted new policies for coffining, including pre-heating the beds if rain is forecast; investigating pour procedures; and establishing a multi-discipline team to reduce emissions.

Lukasik said the company should investigate new technologies to contain its excess molten iron. She pointed out a process being used in South Africa the company should be reviewing that involves pouring the excess iron onto a ceramic disc to spread the iron and forms pebbles in flight. The pebbles are quenched in a water tank and dried on a dewatering screen before being discharged by a conveyor belt for storage ready to be recycled through the melt shop. Water is the only discharge.

“I still feel (coffining) is a primitive process,” said Lukasik. “We need something that is new.”

Meanwhile, company officials told the CLC that its ongoing improvements to the company’s coke ovens in an effort to reduce emissions, which began in 2014, will need an additional year to be completed.

Jay Gagnon, business unit manager for ArcelorMittal Dofasco, said a request has been made to the ministry for an amendment to the ministry’s order to allow completing the improvements to the coke ovens be extended to the end of 2019. He said the “bulk” of the improvements will be completed by the end of 2018.

“We are pretty confident we can do it in the one year,” he said.

Burt said ministry officials are “discussing internally” about the extension.

“We can’t fault the company for doing the job,” he said.

Stirling acknowledged the company is not in compliance to the ministry’s order to reduce its emissions

“We are not trying to hide from the fact we are not in compliance,” he said.

Hamilton East-Stoney Creek NDP MPP Paul Miller, who attended the meeting, remained unconvinced the ministry will do anything about the emission problems at ArcelorMittal Dofasco. He was also taken aback by Lawson’s comments about how serious the city takes the impact of the emissions and their impact on residents.

“This isn’t about what happens now,” said Miller. “I’m worried about the long-term effects (of the emissions). And I don’t have a lot of faith in the ministry. They have let the community down in the past.”

Since he was elected 11 years ago, Miller has fielded numerous complaints from residents about Dofasco’s emission incidents. He has also questioned why the ministry is allowing extensions for the company to meet established deadlines.

“You need to police the emissions and you need to enforce them,” he said.