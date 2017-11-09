MacNab wins second straight senior football title

At that point the momentum shifted to MacNab.

“We thought we might catch them and gain some ground,” said Westmount head coach Tom Pain. “That’s my fault; we should have called something else.”

Faubert’s late game heroics and a 13-yard touchdown catch from Vaughn in the second quarter made up for an early game miscue.

The Wildcats booted the opening kickoff 68 yards that bounced into MacNab end zone where Faubert fumbled the ball while trying to run it out and Westmount’s Nate Bullock pounced on it for the major.

Westmount kicker Thomas Turner and Lions’ kicker Madison Tosh both kicked single point converts for their teams.

The Wildcats, who held the usually powerful Lions passing attack in check for most of the game, had a 12-7 lead after three quarters.

But things clearly did not go Westmount’s way in the fourth.

Following the MacNab major the Wildcats turned the ball over three times in their next three possessions in the final two minutes.

“We shot ourselves in the foot a number of times,” said Pain. “It’s unfortunate that we beat ourselves today.”

Turner booted a 32-yard field goal for Westmount late in the second quarter to give the Wildcats a 10-7 lead at Halftime.

MacNab also conceded a two-point safety late in the third quarter.

The Lions’ also turned the ball over four times on downs, something quarterback Quincy Vaughn attributed to mental errors.

As for the strong westerly wind that was prominent for much of the game, Vaughn said it wasn’t a factor for him.

“The wind is just a figment of your imagination,” the Grade 11 quarterback said. “If you follow the mechanics, you’re good.”

MacNab head coach Paul Hitchcock praised the Lions’ defence.

“They shut our quarterback down, they played the run beautifully, they jammed our inside receivers, they did all kinds of combo coverage on us, they played a fantastic game,” said Hitchcock who is looking to retire from teaching and step down as head coach after next season.

He said he’s hoping one of the team’s assistant coaches will take over the top job.

But Hitchcock added he still plans to continue as a coach with the Lions.

MacNab now moves on to face the McKinnon Park Blue Devils from Caledonia in Southern Ontario Secondary Schools Association semi-final action next Wednesday at 1 p.m. at McMaster.

The Lions will also be looking to avenge their 32-22 SOSSA semi-final loss to the Blue Devils from last season.