Hamilton councillors flash green for two-way Queen Street conversion

Hamilton’s Queen Street is about to become a two-way roadway.

But the question remains how will the two-way configuration be implemented?

Politicians at their Nov. 8 council meeting approved a motion introduced by Mountain Coun. Terry Whitehead and downtown Coun. Jason Farr to convert Queen Street from Aberdeen Avenue to Main Street from one-way to a two-way road. Councillors also agreed to study extending the two-way implementation further to King Street.

Queen Street is two-way from Herkimer Street to Beckett Drive.

The cost will be about $1.2 million. Farr says the funding will come from the city’s red light camera reserve fund, which contains about $8.2 million rather than from the capital budget. The idea, said the Ward 2 councillor is to move the project along as quickly as possible.

Traffic staff has stated the project won’t happen for over a year. It is expected the design work for the two-way project will take up most of 2018 with an expectation the work will begin in 2019.

But there still remains a question how the two-way implementation will be created. Martin White, manager of traffic operations, said the two-way conversion will involve one north-bound land and two south-bound lanes. Yet Whitehead said there remains the possibility of creating a reversible centre lane during peak periods in the morning and afternoons to accommodate the many mountain drivers who use the roadway to get to McMaster University, Highway 403 and the downtown.

Whitehead said mountain drivers would use Queen Street more if it was two way rather than take Herkimer Street and the other neighbourhood roads as they navigate their way to work in the mornings.

Regardless of how the two-way conversion works out, Whitehead was enthusiastic that it gets start.

“It’s clear it’s needed,” said Whitehead. “Let’s get this thing done.”