Hamilton councillors approve hiring more transit drivers to address HSR cancellations

Hamilton politicians agreed to spend $4 million to hire almost 60 new bus drivers to improve a transit system that has come under severe criticism from residents for cancelling services leaving riders standing at stops waiting for a bus that may never arrive.

Nearly 600 HSR buses were cancelled in October because there weren’t enough drivers available to staff the vehicles. HSR and city staff blamed an “unusually” high absenteeism, estimated to be almost 19 per cent last month for buses being cancelled.

The city’s transit workers absenteeism rate has steadily increased over the last five years from 12 per cent in 2012 to 15 per cent in 2014 to 17 per cent this year.

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 107 president Eric Tuck recently stated in an email to Hamilton Community News the problem was due to the city not hiring enough drivers. He argued the absenteeism among drivers is because of illness, emergency leave or vacation. He pointed to a city transit management that “coerces” drivers to work overtime up to 68 hours per week. He also pointed to “incompetent” management decisions that he says has created the problems in the city’s transit system.

“Operators are finishing their shifts with no one at the end of the line to take over their bus and are forced to stay at work, sometimes hours longer,” said Tuck.

At the Nov. 8 council meeting Hamilton councillors in a 12 to 1 vote supported a motion introduced by Mayor Fred Eisenberger to hire 58 new drivers. The cost is estimated to be about $4 million, which includes benefits. Absent from the vote were councillors Judi Partridge and Donna Skelly.

Eisenberger said the city will eventually see a net savings of about $786,000 since the cost for the absenteeism was calculated to be about $4.7 million.

It will mean increasing the number of drivers from 484 to 542 full-time positions.

“Whatever the reason (for the transit service problems) we have a responsibility to deliver the services in our community one way or another,” said Eisenberger. “It is unacceptable buses are not able to provide service; people are left at the curb or we have to cancel service. (HSR) has to be predictable, it has to be reliable. (The motion) is a step in the right direction.”

Transit Director Debbie Dalle Vedove apologized to transit riders in a statement released Nov. 8 for the poor service and the many cancellations that have happened.