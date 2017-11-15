More students fill Mountain food bank

While they didn’t reach their goal of 100,000 pounds (45,359 kilograms), student leaders at St. Thomas More Catholic high school are still calling 18th annual We Scare Hunger food drive a success.
The Halloween food collection in support of the food bank at Neighbour to Neighbour Centre gathered 37,939 kilograms (83,641) pounds of food this year, up from 37,708 kilograms (83,133) pounds last year.
Joshua Sebastian, senior student leader for We Scare Hunger said the total is moving in the right direction and they will eventually crack 100K.
“I definitely see us getting there may be within the next five years or some sort,” he said.
Charlotte Redekop-Young, manager of emergency food service at the Athens Street centre, said the student food drive has been amazing.
“It will keep the shelves stocked though Christmas,” she said.
The students also collected more than $9,500 in monetary donations which will be used by the food bank to purchase food.
Redekop-Young said anyone who did not have the students collect their donations can arrange for a pick-up by calling the centre at 905-574-1334 ext. 212.
