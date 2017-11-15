More students fill Mountain food bank

While they didn’t reach their goal of 100,000 pounds (45,359 kilograms), student leaders at St. Thomas More Catholic high school are still calling 18th annual We Scare Hunger food drive a success.

The Halloween food collection in support of the food bank at Neighbour to Neighbour Centre gathered 37,939 kilograms (83,641) pounds of food this year, up from 37,708 kilograms (83,133) pounds last year.

Joshua Sebastian, senior student leader for We Scare Hunger said the total is moving in the right direction and they will eventually crack 100K.

“I definitely see us getting there may be within the next five years or some sort,” he said.