Hamilton school board seeks input on fraud policy

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board is inviting the public to comment on a new fraud prevention and management policy for trustees, employees, volunteers, consultants and contractors.

Associate education director Stacey Zucker said the policy covers more people than usual because there are so many potential types of fraud.

She said it prohibits punitive action against whistleblowers and requires the board to recover any losses where possible. Police will be notified of any criminal misconduct.

“It really is about prevention and detection,” Zucker told trustees on the board’s policy committee.

The policy defines fraud as “a deliberate act of deception, manipulation or trickery, with the intent of gaining an unfair or dishonest personal gain or advantage.”

It gives a wide range of examples that include theft, forgery, taking bribes, embezzlement and intentionally inflating claims for expenses, pay or benefits.

Board chair Todd White said he likes the policy’s “succinct and clear” language, including on falsifying claims for sick time.

He said it draws a clear distinction between bogus claims and legitimate illness, the latter of which is addressed through an attendance support program for repeated absenteeism.

“Attendance support is about working with employees that are ill,” White said. “This is about employees that intentionally falsify or inflate something to receive a benefit. That’s fraud.”

Anyone wishing to comment on the policy can do so by Dec. 5 through a survey on the board’s website at hwdsb.on.ca/feedback.