Striking college faculty disrupt Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne’s visit to Hamilton

“We are asking for academic freedom,” said Scott. “The wage offer was not great, but fine. But we are out here for a principle.”

Scott criticized how colleges have become more focused on contracting out services, allowing class sizes to grow, and focused only on making money.

He acknowledged his “fear” if the vote is rejected, which could allow the province to introduce back-to-work legislation. He said if the legislation is implemented it would be “an intervention on the side of the council.”

The council stated colleges have “listened to the union” and has agreed to enhance full-time employment opportunities for contract faculty; to boost pay; provide increased rights for contract faculty; improve job security for contract faculty; and guarantee academic freedom.

During negotiations, the growth of contract and precarious work at Ontario’s 24 colleges was a central concern.

“An employer vote is never a preferred path, because a settlement should be reached at the bargaining table,” said Sonia Del Missier, chair, the colleges’ bargaining team. “We have exhausted all efforts at the bargaining table and now our faculty will decide.”

Wynne and Health Minister Eric Hoskins, who accompanied Wynne on her visit to Sackville Seniors Centre, briefly spoke to faculty members picketing. Scott characterized the quick back-and-forth between union members and the premier as “cordial.”

Hoskins talked to a couple of picketers for a few minutes in a pleasant give and take discussion.

“There were a few people expressing their concerns,” Wynne told reporters. “We live in a democratic society.”

She refused to say what action, if any, the provincial government will take if the union rejects the colleges’ offer.

“I’m not going to pre-empt a vote. Let the process unfold,” she said. “My concern is the students to get them back in class. I don’t want to see any student lose their semester. We want to end this as quickly as possible.”

Hamilton NDP MPP Monique Taylor said the colleges are “forcing the faculty” into a vote that will be turned down.

“The colleges put something on the table and that’s it,” said Taylor. “They didn’t want to hear what the faculty wanted to hear.”

She said the colleges’ faculty members are striking against the increase in precarious work that is impacting all educational institutions, including universities.

“We need to stop with the precarious employment,” said Taylor. “Let’s hope they get back to the table.”

Wynne said every college is preparing for any contingency after the vote, including whether there will be a negotiated deal or back-to-work legislation.

“Every college has to put a plan in place,” she said. “Each plan will (be) different.”