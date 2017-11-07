Striking college faculty disrupt Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne’s visit to Hamilton

Striking Mohawk College professor Sam Scott is positive his colleagues will turn down the College Employer Council’s latest contract offer.
“I’m confident we will reject it,” said Scott, who was picketing along with about 20 other college teachers outside Sackville Seniors Centre Nov. 7 during Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne’s visit.
“Every member believes it is a bad offer. After three weeks and losing time and money, if we went back on that offer it would be a tragedy.”
Ontario Public Service Employees Union president Warren “Smokey” Thomas has urged its members to reject the offer. Union leaders have asked the council members to return to the bargaining table while the Ontario Labour Relations Board prepares for the contract vote, which is expected to occur within 10 days.
To end the strike, the direct vote requires 50 per cent plus one vote in favour.
“We should be back to the table,” said Scott, who is a full-time professor teaching computer science. “Our team is ready to begin bargaining when the colleges come back.”
The strike, which involves college professors, instructors, counsellors and librarians, began Oct. 15 and has left 500,000 full-time and part-time students out of class and threatens to end their semester.
The colleges had asked striking faculty to suspend the strike and allow classes to resume while asking the labour relations board to allow the faculty to vote directly on the latest offer. The union ignored the request and members remain on the picket line.
The issues include staffing rations and precarious work by professors, which will be addressed by a provincial task force. And proposed differences on salary increases remain about a quarter of one per cent apart.
Faculty, though, are adamant that they want academic freedom over the courses they teach, while the colleges say the union seeks academic control.
“We are asking for academic freedom,” said Scott. “The wage offer was not great, but fine. But we are out here for a principle.”
Scott criticized how colleges have become more focused on contracting out services, allowing class sizes to grow, and focused only on making money.
He acknowledged his “fear” if the vote is rejected, which could allow the province to introduce back-to-work legislation. He said if the legislation is implemented it would be “an intervention on the side of the council.”
The council stated colleges have “listened to the union” and has agreed to enhance full-time employment opportunities for contract faculty; to boost pay; provide increased rights for contract faculty; improve job security for contract faculty; and guarantee academic freedom.
During negotiations, the growth of contract and precarious work at Ontario’s 24 colleges was a central concern.
“An employer vote is never a preferred path, because a settlement should be reached at the bargaining table,” said Sonia Del Missier, chair, the colleges’ bargaining team. “We have exhausted all efforts at the bargaining table and now our faculty will decide.”
Wynne and Health Minister Eric Hoskins, who accompanied Wynne on her visit to Sackville Seniors Centre, briefly spoke to faculty members picketing. Scott characterized the quick back-and-forth between union members and the premier as “cordial.”
Hoskins talked to a couple of picketers for a few minutes in a pleasant give and take discussion.
“There were a few people expressing their concerns,” Wynne told reporters. “We live in a democratic society.”
She refused to say what action, if any, the provincial government will take if the union rejects the colleges’ offer.
“I’m not going to pre-empt a vote. Let the process unfold,” she said. “My concern is the students to get them back in class. I don’t want to see any student lose their semester. We want to end this as quickly as possible.”
Hamilton NDP MPP Monique Taylor said the colleges are “forcing the faculty” into a vote that will be turned down.
“The colleges put something on the table and that’s it,” said Taylor. “They didn’t want to hear what the faculty wanted to hear.”
She said the colleges’ faculty members are striking against the increase in precarious work that is impacting all educational institutions, including universities.
“We need to stop with the precarious employment,” said Taylor. “Let’s hope they get back to the table.”
Wynne said every college is preparing for any contingency after the vote, including whether there will be a negotiated deal or back-to-work legislation.
“Every college has to put a plan in place,” she said. “Each plan will (be) different.”
