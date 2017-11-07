Ball’s rolling on Battlefield Park barn renovation

City officials say the wheels are in motion for the renovation of the barn at Battlefield Park.

Tourism and culture division director Anna Bradford said the city has hired a consultant to create architectural plans and specifications for the project. The city is paying Stevens Burgess Architects Ltd. $58,000 through existing capital funds allocated for the park.

“The first startup meeting is scheduled for next week,” Bradford said. “The planning work is estimated to be done approximately in a year. We estimate the project will enter the bidding process in 2019-20, pending ... capital funding.”

The city is looking to transform the red barn into an interpretive centre for the park.

Both the 1993 and 2011 Battlefield Park master plans recommended the creation of an interpretive centre on the west side of the national historic site. The barn — identified as remnant from the Gage Farm period — has been used as a maintenance facility over the years.

Ward 9 Coun. Doug Conley said the plan is to restore the barn back to its original state in the 1800s.

“Then we’re going to see what can be done inside … what we can do to make it an interpretive centre,” he said, adding all of the barn’s contents have been moved to the Stoney Creek Arena. “I’d love to put a blacksmith shop in there, as I think it would be a great learning experience for kids. I don’t want to pigeonhole what it’s going to be exactly because I think there are a lot of different ideas that could come out of this.”

In May, the city agreed to use $134,662 from a Terrapure reserve account — which is still identified as Newalta — to support the renovation of the barn. The money is being held for construction activities to complete the restoration.

The city also approved utilizing $15,000 from the account to hire Stoney Creek and international award-winning contemporary realism artist Josh Tiessen to craft an oil painting of the historic Grassie blacksmith shop at the corner of Mud Street and the Red Hill Valley Parkway for the renovated barn. Conley had approached the 22-year-old about creating the painting about a year ago.

Tiessen drew inspiration from black and white photos and worked on the piece entitled, Forged in Time, for about four to five months. He presented it to Conley on Nov. 3.