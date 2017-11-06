More reassurance for Mountain Kidz Klub

Hamilton Mountain Kidz Klub founder Kathy Archer is hoping their next lease with the city will clearly set out what the group can and can’t do at the Eastmount Community Centre on East 26th.

Talk of closing the club after nearly 19 years resurfaced again recently when, according to Archer, the new lease arrangement included no access to the kitchen and no access to the community centre on weekends.

Archer noted those provisions are a problem as Kidz Klub runs cooking and weekend programs.

But Ward 7 councillor Donna Skelly’s office has reassured Archer the group will continue to have access to the kitchen and be permitted to run weekend programs as in the past.

“We have said over and over and over again that nothing has changed,” said Skelly who added the only new matter is that Kidz Klub is being asked to sign a rent-free lease that can be renewed at the end of the year.

Archer said her plan now is to keep the club going but she wants her concerns addressed in the new lease next year.

She noted the decision to keep going, pending a new lease arrangement, was helped by the enthusiastic turnout at the recent Kidz Klub Pumpkinfest and all of the support the group is getting on social media.

“I didn’t realize we had as much support from the community as we do,” Archer said.