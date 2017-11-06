Mountain Coun. Donna Skelly says Hamilton can save 'millions' in splash pad costs

Mountain Coun. Donna Skelly says the city can save millions of dollars eliminating the consultants staff hires to design splash pads.

“Clearly there is an opportunity to look at some cost savings,” says Skelly.

After some “sticker shock” that the cost to build and install a splash pad at Bruce Park would be almost $600,000, Skelly began investigating the price of splash pads in other municipalities. To her surprise splash pads cost about half what Hamilton’s pads cost.

She said one of the price drivers of a splash pad in Hamilton is city staff hire consultants to design them. She said if the city allows a company to design and build a splash pad instead of just build, there would be significant savings.

“We have a $2 billion infrastructure deficit,” said Skelly. “I hate spending on resources we don’t have to.”

Skelly said she talked to one contractor — Nirbo Aquatics Inc. — that has built splash pads for the city and the firm’s officials stated it could construct the Bruce Park splash pad for about $225,000.

In a report to the Nov. 6 audit, finance and administration committee, manager of landscape architecture services Cynthia Graham, stated a splash pad built at Buchanan Park in 2016 cost a total of $570,000, including $89,000 for consulting. However, about $117,000 was used to build walkways and a sun shelter at the request of residents. She stated the costs included consulting prices for design, archeology, geotechnical testing and staff recovery fees.

Skelly said she discovered the city doesn’t need to hire a consultant to conduct an archeological study if the city was building a splash pad, which would eliminate further costs to the already expensive project.

“You can save hundreds of thousands of dollars (on splash pads), said Skelly. “There is a better option.”

On average, Hamilton has a comparable cost of spray pads with other municipalities at about $387,363. Graham said Hamilton builds smaller splash pads in than other municipalities which can be more expensive. City officials reviewed splash pads in Toronto, Ottawa, Thunder Bay, Sudbury, Oakville, London and Burlington, but the investigation found, once the ancillary costs are removed from Hamilton’s proposed splash pad price tag, they are comparable to other municipalities.