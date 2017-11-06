Forced vote coming in college strike

Striking faculty at 24 Ontario community colleges will be voting on a final offer from the employer council through an Ontario Labour Relations Board supervised ballot.
Mediated bargaining, which resumed Nov. 2, has ended and the council announced Monday afternoon it will be asking for a vote and accused the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, which represents some 12,000 faculty, of stonewalling the collective bargaining process.
The employer council has also asked that the strike be suspended while the vote is organized. It is expected to take five to 10 days to set up the balloting.
In a news release from the employer council, the colleges say they have addressed faculty concerns in the areas of increased pay, enhanced faculty rights, job security, academic freedom and faster compliance with the provisions of the new labour legislation in Bill 148
“People are obviously disappointed,” said Geoff Ondercin-Bourne, president of OPSEU Local 240 at Mohawk, who was hoping for a negotiated settlement to the strike that is now into its fourth week.
“The picket lines are staying up,” said Ondercin-Bourne, who noted the union is recommending the faculty reject the offer.
“We’re not happy with it,” he said. “When you’ve been in it for this long there’s really no other option but to carry on because why would you make the sacrifices that we’ve made and simply turn around and go back to work?.”
Ondercin-Bourne said the final offer contains a “watered down” provision on the contentious issue of staffing.
There was no word as of Tuesday morning when and where the vote will be held.
The Mohawk union will be holding a meeting to update the membership at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at the OPSEU office on York Boulevard.
Prior to the strike, the colleges had been offering a four-year contract extension that includes a 7.5 per cent pay raise over the term of the agreement with no concessions.
The union is also a bit miffed over a letter to Mohawk students from Paul Armstrong, Mohawk’s vice-president of academic.
The letter states the college has drafted plans for all full-time students on how to continue and complete the fall semester without compromising academic quality or overwhelming students.
Those plans could include extending classes to Dec. 22, pushing exams to early January and having some classes in the evenings and on weekends.
Ondercin-Bourne said the college has not spoken to the faculty about class scheduling upon conclusion of the strike.
“We need to have a conversation about return to work,” he said. “We want it to work for students first and foremost, but it has got to work for faculty as well because everybody’s going to be playing catch-up.”
