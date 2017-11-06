College talks break off

Striking faculty at 24 Ontario community colleges will be asked to vote on an offer from the employer council through a Ministry of Labour supervised ballot.

Mediated bargaining, which resumed last Thursday, has ended and the council announced Monday afternoon they will be asking for a vote and accused the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, which represents some 12,000 faculty, of stonewalling the collective bargaining process.

The employer council has also asked that the strike be suspended while the vote is organized and it is expected to take five to 10 days to set up the balloting.

In a news release from the employer council, the colleges say they have addressed faculty concerns in the areas of increased pay, enhanced faculty rights, job security, academic freedom and faster compliance with the provisions of the new labour legislation in Bill 148

“People are obviously disappointed,” said Geoff Ondercin-Bourne, president of OPSEU Local 240 at Mohawk who was hoping for a negotiated settlement to the strike that is now into its fourth week and it’s expected the picket lines will stay up pending the outcome of the vote.

“(The colleges) seem to have busting the union in their sites from the get-go,” Ondercin-Bourne said. “It sounds like the process wasn’t legitimate.”

Prior to the strike the colleges had been offering a four year contract extension that includes a 7.5 percent pay raise over the term of the agreement with no concessions.

The union is also a bit miffed over a letter to Mohawk students from Paul Armstrong, Mohawk’s vice president of academic.

The letter states the college has drafted plans on how to continue and complete the fall semester for all fulltime students without compromising academic quality or overwhelming students.

Those plans could include extending classes to Dec. 22, pushing exams to early January and having some classes in the evenings and on weekends.