Military service gives peacekeeping vet greater sense of purpose

“They made me proud to be a Canadian,” said Prince. They treat me good as a veteran. And I’m healthy.”

While the pay wasn’t high, Prince’s role as a peacekeeper set him on a quest for knowledge that continues to this day.

After leaving the military, Prince read everything he could get his hands on. He even read an encyclopedia from start to finish to broaden his knowledge, without the benefit of a formal post-secondary degree.

“When I got out (of peacekeeping) I started thinking for myself and started realizing how smart I was,” Prince said.

Prince worked a variety of jobs, starting in the insurance industry and later working for the City of Hamilton and as a truck driver.

Every year, beginning in late-October, Prince volunteers his time with the Royal Canadian Legion’s poppy campaign. He’s been a member of the Battlefield branch 622 in Stoney Creek for 25 years. He’s also a proud member of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force.

Prince is a firm believer in the poppy campaign, which generates thousands of dollars for various community initiatives. In Stoney Creek alone, last year’s poppy campaign raised more than $90,000.

“It’s a good thing, the poppy and what it does for the legion,” said Prince.

As a member of Branch 622 at 12 King St. E. in Stoney Creek, Prince is among a sizeable group of veterans who have served in peacekeeping missions and in virtually all of the major conflicts of the last 75 years, including the Second World War, Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and the war in Kuwait.

Sadly, with more Second World War and Korean War veterans passing away each year, the theme of remembrance is becoming more important with each passing year, as branch 622 president Bill Moir can attest.

“We host a dinner for all of the veterans,” Moir noted. “One of the sad things is that when you get the Second World War guys up (for a group photo), they used to fill the stage with one or two rows. Now it’s a half a row, as time goes on,” said Moir.

As in past years, a Remembrance Day service will be held at the Stoney Creek cenotaph at King Street and Highway 8 on Nov. 11, with the formal ceremony beginning at 11 a.m.

Following the ceremony, the community is invited back to Branch 622, at 12 King St. E., for an afternoon luncheon served by the legion’s ladies auxiliary.

