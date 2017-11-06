Military service gives peacekeeping vet greater sense of purpose

Thomas J. Prince was just a teenager looking to find his place in the world when he first enlisted for military service.
After getting involved as a cadet at age 12 with the Royal Hamilton Light Infantry, Prince turned to the Canadian Forces to help shape his future after high school.
It was 1956, and Prince, then 18, needed a job that would allow him to put food on the table without a post-secondary education.
Prince got married right after basic training and served with the Royal Canadian Signal Corps for 16 years.
“They just took me under their wing,” said Prince, who’s also a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Battlefield Branch 622 in Stoney Creek.
Prince participated in multiple overseas peacekeeping missions, in the middle east in Egypt and the Gaza Strip, and in Cyprus.
For the most part, Prince liked what he did. With the Royal Canadian Signal Corps, Prince handled ground-air communications and acted as a liaison for a Swedish contingent stationed in Cyprus. For most of his career, he was known as a junior NCO, which stands for non-commission officer.
But the most difficult part of Prince’s military life was spending months, or in the case of his time in Egypt, more than a year away from his home and his growing family.
“That affects the bonding with your children,” said Prince. “You can’t tuck them in at night.”
Prince, now in his 80th year, is happy to receive a small pension from his military service. But more importantly, he feels a sense of pride knowing he contributed to world peace and stability.
“They made me proud to be a Canadian,” said Prince. They treat me good as a veteran. And I’m healthy.”
While the pay wasn’t high, Prince’s role as a peacekeeper set him on a quest for knowledge that continues to this day.
After leaving the military, Prince read everything he could get his hands on. He even read an encyclopedia from start to finish to broaden his knowledge, without the benefit of a formal post-secondary degree.
“When I got out (of peacekeeping) I started thinking for myself and started realizing how smart I was,” Prince said.
Prince worked a variety of jobs, starting in the insurance industry and later working for the City of Hamilton and as a truck driver.
Every year, beginning in late-October, Prince volunteers his time with the Royal Canadian Legion’s poppy campaign. He’s been a member of the Battlefield branch 622 in Stoney Creek for 25 years. He’s also a proud member of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force.
Prince is a firm believer in the poppy campaign, which generates thousands of dollars for various community initiatives. In Stoney Creek alone, last year’s poppy campaign raised more than $90,000.
“It’s a good thing, the poppy and what it does for the legion,” said Prince.
As a member of Branch 622 at 12 King St. E. in Stoney Creek, Prince is among a sizeable group of veterans who have served in peacekeeping missions and in virtually all of the major conflicts of the last 75 years, including the Second World War, Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and the war in Kuwait.
Sadly, with more Second World War and Korean War veterans passing away each year, the theme of remembrance is becoming more important with each passing year, as branch 622 president Bill Moir can attest.
“We host a dinner for all of the veterans,” Moir noted. “One of the sad things is that when you get the Second World War guys up (for a group photo), they used to fill the stage with one or two rows. Now it’s a half a row, as time goes on,” said Moir.
As in past years, a Remembrance Day service will be held at the Stoney Creek cenotaph at King Street and Highway 8 on Nov. 11, with the formal ceremony beginning at 11 a.m.
Following the ceremony, the community is invited back to Branch 622, at 12 King St. E., for an afternoon luncheon served by the legion’s ladies auxiliary.
