College talks slated to continue this week

Mediated contract talks to try and resolve the strike by 12,000 community college faculty, now into its fourth week, were slated to continue this week and that’s good news according to Geoff Ondercin-Bourne, president of Ontario Public Service Employees Union Local 240 at Mohawk College.
“People are feeling cautiously optimistic,” said Ondercin-Bourne after the College Employer Council, which represents the 24 community colleges, announced bargaining would resume last Thursday. “We’re all keeping our fingers crossed.”
The strike affects 640 full-time faculty at Mohawk and about a half a million students across the province.
A news blackout has been placed on the talks until there is an agreement or they break off.
Mohawk Students’ Association president Samantha Hoover said the resumption of bargaining has given the students some optimism.
“This is the first step to return our students back to the classroom,” she said. “I hope the resumed talks result in a quick resolution to this strike.”
Mohawk College spokesperson Jay Robb said the strike has gone on for too long.
“It needs to end so we can get students and faculty back in the classroom,” Robb said. “We’re hoping that a fair deal will be reached so we can continue and complete the fall semester.”
While faculty walked off the job on Oct. 16 some 400 support staff remains on the job at Mohawk College.
Erin Thorson, former president of OPSEU Local 241 and acting chief steward for the Mohawk union, said it has been a challenge for her members to watch their friends and colleagues walk a picket line.
“It’s difficult to see them not doing what they love in the classroom,” she said. “It has been a little difficult to watch.”
Thorson noted the Mohawk administration is maintaining a positive relationship with the faculty during the strike and has brought them coffee and doughnuts.
“They may not agree with what they’re asking for, but they do support our faculty,” Thorson said.
Among the key bargaining issues for the union is the growing number of non-full-time contract faculty and academic freedom.
The colleges had been offering a four-year contract extension that includes a 7.5 per cent pay raise over the term of the agreement with no concessions.
Ondercin-Bourne said the union is also a bit miffed over a letter to Mohawk students from Paul Armstrong, Mohawk’s vice president of academic.
The letter states the college has drafted plans on how to continue and complete the fall semester for all full-time students without compromising academic quality or overwhelming students.
Those plans could include extending classes to Dec. 22, pushing exams to early January and having some classes in the evenings and on weekends.
Ondercin-Bourne said the college has not spoken to the faculty about class scheduling upon conclusion of the strike.
“We need to have a conversation about return to work,” he said. “We want it to work for students first and foremost, but it has got to work for faculty as well because everybody’s going to be playing catch-up.”
The Mohawk picket line also held a moment of silence in memory of Conestoga College faculty member Amy Stiles who was killed in collision with a dump truck north-west of Guelph while on her way home from a rally at Queen’s Park last Thursday.
