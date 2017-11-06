College talks slated to continue this week

“It’s difficult to see them not doing what they love in the classroom,” she said. “It has been a little difficult to watch.”

Thorson noted the Mohawk administration is maintaining a positive relationship with the faculty during the strike and has brought them coffee and doughnuts.

“They may not agree with what they’re asking for, but they do support our faculty,” Thorson said.

Among the key bargaining issues for the union is the growing number of non-full-time contract faculty and academic freedom.

The colleges had been offering a four-year contract extension that includes a 7.5 per cent pay raise over the term of the agreement with no concessions.

Ondercin-Bourne said the union is also a bit miffed over a letter to Mohawk students from Paul Armstrong, Mohawk’s vice president of academic.

The letter states the college has drafted plans on how to continue and complete the fall semester for all full-time students without compromising academic quality or overwhelming students.

Those plans could include extending classes to Dec. 22, pushing exams to early January and having some classes in the evenings and on weekends.

Ondercin-Bourne said the college has not spoken to the faculty about class scheduling upon conclusion of the strike.

“We need to have a conversation about return to work,” he said. “We want it to work for students first and foremost, but it has got to work for faculty as well because everybody’s going to be playing catch-up.”

The Mohawk picket line also held a moment of silence in memory of Conestoga College faculty member Amy Stiles who was killed in collision with a dump truck north-west of Guelph while on her way home from a rally at Queen’s Park last Thursday.



