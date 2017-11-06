Traffic calming measures for north side of Stoney Creek

Stoney Creek Coun. Maria Pearson says stop signs should be installed at a lake front intersection sometime later in December.

Hamilton council agreed last month to install an all-way stop at the intersection of Frances Avenue and Green Road. Currently, vehicles are required to stop only along Francis Avenue. The area includes apartment complexes, single family homes, a proposed condominium development by New Horizon Homes and a small commercial plaza that includes a variety store and dentist office.

“I have been working to get stop signs in that area for years,” said Pearson

Pearson says residents in the nearby apartment complexes, including the Bayliner, have requested an all-way stop at that intersection for a few years. Residents, said Pearson, were prepared to create a petition to get council to act on their request, but Pearson dissuaded them not to since work was already underway for the additional stops to be installed along Green Road.

“When I told them it was going in, they were thrilled,” she said.

Before the stop signs can be installed, the area has to be reviewed by public works staff. But she expects the stop signs to be installed within six weeks.

Representatives from the Lakewood Beach Community Council sent a letter to the public works committee questioning the need for the all-way stop signs. In an Oct. 13 email, the group stated that “we’re not aware of any pressing issues at this intersection in regards to safety and/or back-ups in vehicular traffic.”

The council stated the all-way stop signs “seems like a waste of limited resources on a non-priority item that has the potential to create safety hazards, when there are more critical issues that the residents have identified.”

The council stated of more concern is the need for a posted speed limit sign on Green Road for vehicles entering the North Service Road.

Residents living in neighbourhoods north of the North Service Road have been experiencing increasing traffic issues as more residential development is built along the lake side of Stoney Creek. Three years ago New Horizon Homes announced a 207-residential unit, and South Shore Estates subdivision is well underway, which calls for 11 high density apartment buildings. Homeowners have urged city staff and politicians to make traffic safety improvements to the area, including signage and other traffic calming measures to curtail the high number of speeding vehicles.