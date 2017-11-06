Dundas street names honour those who sacrificed

The former Town of Dundas partnered with the Valley City Legion Branch almost 30 years ago to honour 11 local war veterans who died overseas by naming streets after them in what was then a new subdivision north of Governor’s Road.
Dundas is the first and only community in the Hamilton region to name streets after veterans — a little piece of continuing remembrance that is there all year-round.
Each street sign named for a Dundas area veteran who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the First World War or the Second World War is identified with a red poppy in the corner.
These signs help us all remember the stories of the young men who truly did sacrifice everything. They never made it back home, but their names live on in the community.
Abel Court
Warrant Officer Percy Donald Abel died on Aug. 20, 1944, and is buried at Bretteville-Sur-Laize Canadian War Cemetery in France. Abel was the son of Percy C. and Hannah M. Abel of West Flamboro.
Davidson Boulevard
Named for Gordon Meldrum Davidson, who died in action on Aug. 15, 1917 at the age of 22 and has no known grave. He is honoured at the Vimy Memorial in France. Pte. Davidson was born in Greensville on April 28, 1895. He worked as a butcher and lived in Bullocks Corners.
Gaines Avenue
Cpl. William Henry Gaines died May 15, 1915, but has no known grave. Gaines is honoured at the Vimy Memorial in France. He turned 23 years old two months before he was killed. He was the son of William Henry and Fanny A. Gaines and in civilian life worked as a machinist.
Hodge Court
Pte. David Lawrie Hodge died on Dec. 12, 1915. He was 20 years old. Hodge was born in Davenport, England, and is buried at Ridge Wood Military Cemetery in Belgium. In civilian life, he worked as a bricklayer.
Linington Trail
Donald Erwin Linington was an air gunner in the Royal Canadian Air Force. He was shot down over Bentheim, Germany, on Jan. 16, 1945. He’s buried at Reichswald Forest War Cemetery in Germany.
MacDougall Drive
Daniel Craig MacDougall, an air bomber from Dundas, was shot down over Dusseldorf on April 23, 1944. MacDougall was the son of William S. and Janet MacFarlane MacDougall. He is buried at Reichswald Forest War Cemetery in Germany.
Pirie Drive
Named in honour of Goldwin McCausland Pirie. He was a private in the Canadian Infantry who died in action on Jan. 7, 1915. Pirie is buried at Netley Military Cemetery in the United Kingdom. He was 21 years old when he died. Pirie lived in Dundas and worked as a bank clerk.
Revell Court
Amos Egbert Revell, also known as Bert, died on Sept. 27, 1918 at the age of 30 and is buried at Bourlon Wood Cemetery in France. He lived in Dundas and was the son of William T. and Anna Revell. In civilian life, Private Revell worked as a grocer.
Sweetman Drive
William Sweetman died on April 24, 1942 and is buried at Brookwood Military Cemetery in Surrey, U.K. A sapper, or military engineer, Sweetman was the son of John T. B. and Elizabeth Sweetman.
Thornton Trail
Jack Hardy Thornton was a pilot officer in the Royal Canadian Air Force. He died on March 31, 1944, when he was shot down over Nuremberg, Germany. Thornton is buried at Durnbach War Cemetery in Germany.
Winegarden Trail
Ross E. Winegarden died on Aug. 8, 1918 and is buried at Toronto Cemetery in Demuin, France. Private Winegarden was born in Delhi, Ont., and worked as a carpenter.
