Dundas street names honour those who sacrificed

The former Town of Dundas partnered with the Valley City Legion Branch almost 30 years ago to honour 11 local war veterans who died overseas by naming streets after them in what was then a new subdivision north of Governor’s Road.

Dundas is the first and only community in the Hamilton region to name streets after veterans — a little piece of continuing remembrance that is there all year-round.

Each street sign named for a Dundas area veteran who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the First World War or the Second World War is identified with a red poppy in the corner.

These signs help us all remember the stories of the young men who truly did sacrifice everything. They never made it back home, but their names live on in the community.