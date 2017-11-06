Hamilton's Ukrainian community prepares to commemorate Holodomor anniversary

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress, Hamilton Branch will be commemorating the 84th anniversary of the Holodomor genocide, which claimed the lives of millions of Ukrainians in 1932 and 1933. The event is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. at the Hamilton police central station gymnasium, 155 King William St., Hamilton.

All are welcome.

Nov. 4 is the International Holodomor Remembrance Day. This year, the occasion will be commemorated on Saturday, Nov. 25. Nov. 4 was also designated as Holodomor Memorial Day in Canadian schools. This year, on Friday, Nov. 24, Hamilton students will join students throughout Canada to learn about the Holodomor and those who perished during the artificial famine.