Hamilton Waterfront Trust defends criticism, meets with city officials

After much probing, poking and posturing, Hamilton politicians agreed to seek further discussions with the Hamilton Waterfront Trust about its future.

But for some politicians it wasn’t enough. Mountain Coun. Donna Skelly, who has been a vocal critic of the trust and how it spends money called again for a value for money audit of the organization.

“I have questions,” said Skelly, during a recent government issues committee meeting. “I think it is the right thing to do.”

Skelly, along with other public and political critics have questioned the trust’s operations over the years, including why Canada Revenue Agency annulled the trust’s charity status in 2016, why its financial statements have not be publicly available, its persistent deficits and the $396,000 in back taxes it owes the city on two properties.

But other politicians went after colleagues for yet again looking for problems within the trust but discovering there isn’t anything there.

“It’s Groundhog Day,” said Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla. “It’s got to stop. We should be applauding” the trust and its work.

A few years ago former mayor Bob Bratina called on the trust to released its financial statements because of what appeared to be irregularities. Nothing was found, though.

Council’s latest criticism has to do with the trust fund losing its charitable status from the Canadian Revenue Agency. It is not a non-profit organization.

Bob Charters, chair of the trust board, came out swinging against the trust’s critics, claiming there has been “false accusations” against the trust that have “never been proven.” He called them an “insult to all volunteers.”

“I take exception to the comments so carelessly made and I’m appalled people can make such statements without the simplest of research,” said Charters, a former mountain alderman and who ran against Skelly in the 2016 Ward 7 byelection.