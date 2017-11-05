Hamilton Waterfront Trust defends criticism, meets with city officials

After much probing, poking and posturing, Hamilton politicians agreed to seek further discussions with the Hamilton Waterfront Trust about its future.
But for some politicians it wasn’t enough. Mountain Coun. Donna Skelly, who has been a vocal critic of the trust and how it spends money called again for a value for money audit of the organization.
“I have questions,” said Skelly, during a recent government issues committee meeting. “I think it is the right thing to do.”
Skelly, along with other public and political critics have questioned the trust’s operations over the years, including why Canada Revenue Agency annulled the trust’s charity status in 2016, why its financial statements have not be publicly available, its persistent deficits and the $396,000 in back taxes it owes the city on two properties.
But other politicians went after colleagues for yet again looking for problems within the trust but discovering there isn’t anything there.
“It’s Groundhog Day,” said Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla. “It’s got to stop. We should be applauding” the trust and its work.
A few years ago former mayor Bob Bratina called on the trust to released its financial statements because of what appeared to be irregularities. Nothing was found, though.
Council’s latest criticism has to do with the trust fund losing its charitable status from the Canadian Revenue Agency. It is not a non-profit organization.
Bob Charters, chair of the trust board, came out swinging against the trust’s critics, claiming there has been “false accusations” against the trust that have “never been proven.” He called them an “insult to all volunteers.”
“I take exception to the comments so carelessly made and I’m appalled people can make such statements without the simplest of research,” said Charters, a former mountain alderman and who ran against Skelly in the 2016 Ward 7 byelection.
He told councillors that it is “onerous” for the trust to keep board minutes and make them public, calling it a “lot of work.” He reminded politicians the agency is not “required” to make those board minutes public and it doesn’t report to the city.
When Skelly asked if the trust would submit to a value-for-money audit of the board’s finances, Charters responded he would talk to other board members about it.
Ward 2 Coun. Jason Farr, who also sits on the trust’s board as the city’s representative, acknowledged the agency “is not perfect.
“We are under the microscope,” said Farr. “We mess up from time to time.”
Trust officials, including its auditor, Ed Brink of BDO, defended its financial statements going back to 2015. The statements reveal an overall deficit as it manages the trolley, tour boats, skating rink and property leases on Pier 8 and Bayfront Park.
Brink told councillors the trust should never have had the charitable status from the federal revenue agency, so it was corrected. The financial statements reveal the trust had a $230,336 deficit in 2016, while in 2015 it was $453,563.
The trust’s board also recently approved a restructuring on how the agency is governed. It will now be split into two organizations: a not-for-profit agency, while HWT Inc. operates and manages various businesses such as Williams Fresh Café.
Politicians agreed at the Oct. 25 council meeting to meet with trust representatives to “develop options of mutual interest. A report will be presented to councillors on Dec. 6.
